EQS-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Presentation of Four ACER-001 Posters at the Upcoming SIMD and GMDI Conferences
Data to be presented suggests ACER-001 could represent a potential alternative to sodium and glycerol phenylbutyrate for treatment of UCDs
"Many UCDs patients currently taking nitrogen scavengers may struggle with elevated ammonia levels potentially associated with consequences of treatment non-compliance," said Chris Schelling, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Acer. "The data from our bioequivalence and taste assessment studies accepted for presentations at the SIMD and GMDI conferences further support our belief that, if approved, ACER-001 could offer an alternative to current therapies that may lead to meaningful clinical outcomes in UCDs patients."
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of Relief, added, "The acceptance of ACER-001 data at these prestigious industry conferences is another important milestone for this potential treatment for patients with UCDs. We are highly encouraged by the continued progress of the ACER-001 program and look forward to the FDA's decision on the PDUFA target action date in June."
Details of the presentations are as follows:
2022 SIMD 43rd Annual Meeting
Title: Taste-Masked Coating of Sodium Phenylbutyrate (Acer-001) Improves the Palatability of Sodium Phenylbutyrate for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
Additionally, Acer is sponsoring a lunchtime symposium at SIMD on April 12th at 12:45 pm ET. The symposium, entitled: "Addressing Unmet Needs in Screening, Diagnosis, Therapeutics and Advocacy for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs)," will be hosted by Robert D Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG; Professor (Clinical) University of Wisconsin; Editor in Chief of Genetics in Medicine; Wisconsin Newborn Screening Program Medical Consultant; and Chief Medical Officer of PreventionGenetics.
2022 GMDI Conference
Title: Taste-masked Coating of Sodium Phenylbutyrate (ACER-001) Improves the Palatability of Sodium Phenylbutyrate for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
Additionally, Acer is sponsoring a breakfast symposium at GMDI on May 5th at 7:00 am PT. The symposium, entitled: "Energy and Protein Needs in UCD Patients: What We Know and What We Need to Know to Move Towards Personalized Care," will be hosted by Deborah Geary Hook, MPH, RDN, FAND, PhDc. PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis.
Parties interested in the ACER-001 program for UCDs may sign up for updates at:
About UCDs
Current medical treatments for patients with UCDs include nitrogen scavengers, RAVICTI(R) and BUPHENYL(R), in which the active pharmaceutical ingredients are glycerol phenylbutyrate and sodium phenylbutyrate, respectively. According to a 2016 study by Shchelochkov et al., published in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports3, while nitrogen scavenging medications have been shown to be effective in helping to manage ammonia levels in some patients with UCDs, non-compliance with treatment is common. Reasons referenced for non-compliance associated with some available medications include aversive taste and odor4, frequency with which medication must be taken, required number of pills, and the high cost of the medication.
About ACER-001
About RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com.
References
1. Ah Mew N, et al. Urea cycle disorders overview. Gene Reviews. Seattle, Washington: University of Washington, Seattle; 1993.
2. Häberle J, et al. Suggested guidelines for the diagnosis and management of urea cycle disorders. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. 2012;7(32).
3. Shchelochkov OA, et al. Barriers to drug adherence in the treatment of urea cycle disorders: Assessment of patient, caregiver and provider perspectives. Mol Genet Metab. 2016;8:43-47.
4. Peña-Quintana L, et al. Profile of sodium phenylbutyrate granules for the treatment of urea-cycle disorders: patient perspectives. Patient Prefer Adherence. 2017 Sep 6;11:1489-1496.
Acer Forward-Looking Statements
CORPORATE CONTACTS
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Additional features:
File: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Presentation of Four ACER-001 Posters at the Upcoming SIMD and GMDI Conferences
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
|Avenue de Sécheron 15
|1202 Genève
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273337
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1273337 27-Jan-2022 CET/CEST