Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform driving cross-border e-commerce in Europe, publishes its latest blue paper summarising the learnings of seven knowledge and brainstorming sessions between C-Level executives from leading global retailers making up the Cross-Border Commerce Europe Green Supply Chain High Level Group, including L'Oréal, Kering and Adidas.

The report, available for purchase on the CBCommerce website, is intentionally provocative to reflect the group's urgency to stimulate radical innovation and drive tangible improvements to sustainability in the e-commerce industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered profound changes in consumer behaviour, simultaneously causing explosive growth in sales volumes and a capacity squeeze in transport networks and demonstrating how vulnerable e-commerce markets are to external disruptions.

Climate change is at a breaking point. The impact of e-commerce can no longer be dismissed, as transport and logistics account for almost 25% of all European Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. As online consumers expect credible action in this field, new legislation such as the EU 'Fit for 55' package will require e-commerce companies to proactively step up and improve the sustainability of their supply chain networks.

The 20-page Green Supply Chain blue paper is the result of seven round table brainstorming sessions gathering eight international C-Level retail executives representing multiple sectors and EU countries, including L'Oréal, Kering, Adidas, BioMérieux, Beachbody, Carrefour, Lego and Nespresso. Chairmen Sven Verstrepen of Ghent University and Roel Gevaers of the University of Antwerp chaired the round table under the auspice of GeoPost/DPDgroup's CSR Director Dominique Mamcarz, who acted as a knowledge partner.

The following topics are addressed:

Developing a sustainability vision and strategy.

Choosing a carbon measurement and reduction framework.

Practical steps to improve sustainability.

The importance of supply chain collaboration.

Stakeholder communication.

Recommendations for EU policymakers.

Quick sustainability self-assessment.

Best practice case studies.

