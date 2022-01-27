Anzeige
27.01.2022 | 08:04
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 26

26 January 2022

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC
(the "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Augmentum Fintech plc announces that, in accordance with the authority granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 September 2021, it purchased on 26 January 2022 87,911 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company at an average price of 129.9968 pence per share (further detail below). These shares will be held by the Company in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 87,911 Ordinary shares in treasury, the total number of Ordinary shares the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 181,013,697 and the capital of the Company with full voting rights is 180,925,786 Ordinary shares of 1p each. This latter figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8733

Appendix:

Trade details:

1 share @133.000p
87,615 shares @130.000p
295 shares @129.025p
