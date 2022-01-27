SUN Energy's 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia has emerged as the country's best performing utility-scale PV project in 2021. International consultancy Rystad Energy says it has delivered an average capacity factor of 29.6% for the calendar year.From pv magazine Australia Rystad Energy Senior Analyst David Dixon has revealed that the 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia, recently acquired by Indonesian solar PV developer SUN Energy, was the nation's top-performing solar PV asset for 2021. Dixon highlighted the achievement in a LinkedIn post. He noted that the facility, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...