Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") advises that it has received a TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings from Fidelity International dated January 26, 2022.

As indicated in the TR-1 form, as at January 24, 2022, Fidelity International held 42,315,097 shares of PetroTal representing approximately 5.1% total ownership.

Based on 830,942,270 common shares outstanding, and as far as the Company is aware, the current major shareholders of PetroTal are:

Meridian Capital International - 154,010,361 (18.5%)

Kite Lake Capital Management - 87,166,854 (10.5%)

Burggraben Holding AG - 67,399,012 (8.1%)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC - 54,154,853 (6.5%)

Fidelity International - 42,315,097 (5.1%)

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,

"We welcome Fidelity International into our major shareholder group, a strong indication of investor support for the operational/financial excellence and growth we offer."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, Petrotal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

