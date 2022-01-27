Anzeige
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
WKN: 923948 ISIN: NL0000302636 Ticker-Symbol: VA3 
Tradegate
26.01.22
16:25 Uhr
22,400 Euro
+0,250
+1,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,15022,25009:07
22,10022,30009:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2022 | 08:41
Van Lanschot Kempen prepares additional covered bond programme

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 27January 2022

Van Lanschot Kempen is working on creating an additional covered bond programme with a soft bullet structure in 2022, under which any future covered bonds are expected to be issued.

The new programme will allow further diversification of Van Lanschot Kempen's debt investor base and funding profile.


Media Relations: +31 203544585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 203544590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, aims to preserve and create wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3260f482-da6e-4e5b-879c-415d73a11465)

