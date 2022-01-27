Das Instrument JAF JP3389900006 JAFCO GROUP CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022The instrument JAF JP3389900006 JAFCO GROUP CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022Das Instrument A3N2 CA60040W1059 MILLENN.LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022The instrument A3N2 CA60040W1059 MILLENN.LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2022Das Instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022The instrument BIL GB00BH0P3Z91 BHP GROUP PLC DL -,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022Das Instrument 1Q6 NO0010861990 PROSAFE SE EO 50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022The instrument 1Q6 NO0010861990 PROSAFE SE EO 50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.01.2022Das Instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022The instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022Das Instrument 7DO0 FR0014007LW0 CRYPTO BLOCKC.IND. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022The instrument 7DO0 FR0014007LW0 CRYPTO BLOCKC.IND. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.01.2022The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.01.2022