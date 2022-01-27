- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk's supply issues with obesity drug Wegovy are now fully reflected in the consensus, analysts at DNB said, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target DKK 740 implies 20% upside
- • Novo Nordisk is likely to guide for 2022 sales growth of 6-9% and EBIT growth of 4-8% in local currency, DNB said
- • Expect continued strong momentum across all regions: DNB
- • Meanwhile, Nordea reiterated a buy recommendation on Novo, predicting the company would guide for 4-7% sales growth and 3-6% EBIT growth for 2022
- • Novo Nordisk's initial guidance frequently errs on the side of caution, Nordea said
NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de