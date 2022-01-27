InvestingCrypto Advances Crypto List, Adds 80+ Tradable CFDs

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto world is expanding, with over 16,000 digital assets currently in circulation. However, not all brokers offer sufficient assets to clients, and traders find themselves frustrated with only a handful of crypto pairs to choose from. World renowned trading brand InvestingCrypto has identified the need for traders to diversify with a broader range of digital assets and enhanced their offers by expanding their crypto lists.

"In this unstable trading world, we can't yield profits by offering our traders yesterday's features," stated Donald Reilly, spokesperson for InvestingCrypto, "and so, we've come up with more than 80 new crypto additions, and I can assure our clients that we'll be back with even more enhancements. We will continue advancing and bettering our offerings to stay ahead of our competitors."

Giving more to grow more

InvestingCrypto is a leading broker that offers diverse options for traders to enhance their portfolios with currency pairs, cryptos, commodities, shares, and indices. The broker also provides its fully optimized trading platform, integrated professional trading tools, technical indicators, and advanced charts, along with premium trading conditions. The web-based platform is designed especially for the challenging volatility of cryptos, to meet the requirements of both beginners and expert traders. The platform can be accessed through any browser and device for a flawless experience. The brand also offers various account options with leverage starting from 1:200.

"Merely offering a trading platform has never been InvestingCrypto's aim," added Reilly. "Our goal is to aid our customers by providing our 24/5 expert support service, reliable educational resources, various account types, and a futuristic online trading platform that they can't get anywhere else. InvestingCrypto always strives to be at the forefront of innovation in the online trading world. It has been this way ever since our foundation, and we don't see any reason to change this motto."

About InvestingCrypto

Established with a goal of elevating the standard for crypto trading, InvestingCrypto always maintains excellent trading conditions by upgrading continuously. One of the broker's appealing features is its reliable knowledge gateways, such as the Trading Academy, webinars, live stream trading sessions with analysts, personal portfolio managers, wealth managers, customized education, and daily market signals. Furthermore, the brand also incorporates its dedicated team for trading assistance to all clients, alongside providing market research tools that are vital for users' success.