Domestika, one of the world's fastest-growing creative communities, today announced the closing of a $110 million Series D funding round, bringing Domestika's total valuation to $1.3 billion and launching the company to unicorn status. The latest round is led by Zeev Ventures with additional investors including GSV Ventures and other private investors.

Domestika's creative learning community is supported by internationally-acclaimed creative professionals who share their knowledge and skills through professionally-produced online courses. Domestika connects like-minded creative amateurs, hobbyists and professionals, empowering them to learn, create and engage with others from across the globe. The courses cover a broad creative spectrum, from illustration and design, to crafts and digital marketing, and beyond.

"Domestika's purpose is to connect creative minds from around the world and help them to unleash their potential by learning from renowned experts and from each other. We enable creatives to learn and share ideas wherever they are," said Julio G. Cotorruelo, Domestika's co-founder and CEO. "Our community has grown from humble beginnings, as a small forum for creatives in Spain to over 8 million users around the world, and counting. We plan to fuel this growth by expanding our offering in various languages and by continuing to bring the highest level of creative training in an accessible and affordable way."

Domestika offers nearly 2,000 courses taught by 1,300 creative professionals. More than 110 new courses are published every month and to date, the community has already completed more than 13 million courses. With studios in 12 countries across Europe and the Americas, all content is carefully curated and produced in-house to ensure the best learning experience.

In the past 18 months, Domestika has expanded to new countries, opening studios in the United States, the UK and more recently France, Italy and Germany to complement its original studios in Spain and Latin America The funds raised in the latest round will help maintain this momentum. In 2021, Domestika launched its first courses in French, German and Italian, to complement its existing array of courses in English, Spanish and Portuguese. All courses are subtitled and translated into English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, French, Polish and Dutch.

"At a time when it's never been more vital for people to follow their passions and tap into their creativity, Domestika now has the scale to impact millions more around the world through its unique approach to education in creativity," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner at Zeev Ventures. "Julio and his team have done an outstanding job in realizing their vision of building meaningful social learning experiences and bringing together curious minds from across the globe. I am excited to support the team as they continue to innovate and grow."

"GSV Ventures is so proud to align with the team at Domestika, who prove every day that learning should be social, joyful and beautiful," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures. "Domestika is a game changer in how we approach learning and creativity, empowering 8 million learners, and more than 1,300 teachers around the world to pursue their creative passions. We are excited about their opportunities to continue to grow and scale globally."

