The "Global Environmental Monitoring Market by Product Type (Sensors, Indoor Monitors, Outdoor Monitors), Sampling Method, Component, Application, End-User, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 14.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The Monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by product type, in 2020

Based on product type, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into monitors and software. The environmental monitors are further divided into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and portable monitors. The monitors segment accounted for 88.6% of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020, while outdoor environmental monitors segment group accounts for 44.1% of environmental monitors market in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pollution monitoring strategies across industries.

The Continuous Monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by sampling method, in 2020

Based on the sampling method, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into continuous, active, passive, and intermittent monitoring. In 2020, the continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market with a share of 57.11%. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing public emphasis on the development of environment-friendly industries, real-time monitoring of samples, and the rising levels of environmental pollution in major regions across the globe.

The Particulate Detection segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component, in 2020

Based on component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into particulate detection, chemical detection, biological detection, temperature sensing, moisture detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection is further divided into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection and other detection, whereas the chemical detection is further segmented into gas detection, volatile organic compound detection, pesticide detection and other chemicals. The particulate detection segment accounted for the largest share of 47.2% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increasing market demand for outdoor and indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and rapid rise in air pollution levels due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries.

The Air Pollution Monitoring segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring. The water pollution monitoring segment is further categorized as surface groundwater monitoring and wastewater monitoring. The air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of 54.16% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising level of air pollution across key markets (such as the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East), growing acceptance and demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems, increasing health concerns, and stringent air pollution control legislation by several governments.

On the basis of End Users, Industrial Users segment accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market, in 2020

Based on end users, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into government agencies smart city authorities, enterprises, commercial users, residential users, healthcare pharmaceutical industries, industrial users, and other end users. The industrial users segment dominated the environmental monitoring market, with a share of 27.2%, in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing number of power plants and refineries and urbanization in emerging countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Efficient Natural Resource Management

Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

Development of Wireless Cellular and Non-Cellular Communication Technologies

Increased Health Concerns due to Rising Pollution Levels

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Environmental Monitoring Products

Opportunities

Increased Government Funding to Prevent and Control Environmental Pollution

Supportive Government Rules and Regulations to Reduce Environmental Pollution

Growing Oil Gas Industry

Development of High-End Environmental Monitoring Systems Based on Nanotechnology

Challenges

Slow Adoption of Pollution Control Policies

