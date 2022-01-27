DJ «Total Ambrì - The Secret Behind the Myth»: MySports showcases the beloved Swiss hockey team from all angles in a new docuseries

Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous «Total Ambrì - The Secret Behind the Myth»: MySports showcases the beloved Swiss hockey team from all angles in a new docuseries 2022-01-27 / 11:31

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

On January 30, 2022, MySports will be broadcasting the first episode of its new docuseries on HC Ambrì-Piotta. At the heart of the series stands the biggest challenge in the club's history: Can they carry over the club's legendary spirit from Valascia to their new, modern stadium? During the series, viewers are given an in-depth look at the team and learn about the make-up of Ambrì-Piotta, their unique culture, the legend of Valascia, the heroes on and off the ice and the visionaries behind the scenes. This is a documentary that is sure to interest more than just ice hockey fans.

Following the successful (and in one case award-winning) documentaries on HC Davos and the SCL Tigers, MySports is now showcasing yet another original production on one of the most popular ice hockey teams in Switzerland with the series «Total Ambrì - The Secret Behind the Myth».

The MySports film crew has been closely observing the historic team for a year, tagging along with them and their protagonists during the move from their legendary old stadium, The Valascia, to their modern new arena, as well as hanging out in the changing room and talking to players, coaches, family members, patrons and fans. The result is an eight-part docuseries that will be broadcast on MySports Pro on Sundays at 20:15, with the first episode airing on January 30. «The progression from documentary film to multi-part docuseries is a logical one given the positive reception of previous productions. We are responding to what people want, and with this docuseries, we are offering the audience even more content and emotion», explains Toby Stüssi, Head of Content at MySports.

Cult, nostalgia, drama

The 2020/2021 season is a historic one for the Ticino-based club: they are playing their home games somewhere other than the Valascia, Swiss ice hockey's charming little icebox, for the first time since 1959. The club's goal? Nothing less than the transfer of their legendary spirit, decades in the making, from their old home to the modern sporting world. It won't just be the hearts of fans aching along the way, but those of the people responsible for the team as well. Nostalgic elements are part of the series, as well as construction-related challenges, personal dramas and the fight for a pre-playoff spot, complete with the ups and downs that make sports so compelling. According to Sven Schoch, head of the current documentary production at MySports alongside co-writer Gabriel Gasser: «The basis for a gripping, in-depth documentary was right there from the start. After months of intensive shooting, we look forward to giving viewers a candid look at Ambrì's most influential individuals. The series puts the team and those involved into clear focus and impressively showcases the unique stories Swiss ice hockey has to tell.»

Episode overview

Each of the approximately 20-minute episodes places a new set of protagonists front and center. The MySports film team will continue to accompany the club until the pre-playoffs in March 2022. The docuseries will be broadcast to all language regions in three languages - German, French and Italian.

January 30, 2022: Goodbye Valascia - Final farewell to an iconic stadium

February 6, 2022: Gottardo Arena - The emotional start to a new era

February 13, 2022: Inti Pestoni - The lost son returns

February 20, 2022: Professor Cereda - Family man and role model

February 27, 2022: Matt D'Agostini - Fighting to the end

March 6, 2022: Filippo Lombardi - The Ambrì-Piotta network

March 13, 2022: Duca - The legend and charismatic goal-maker

March 2022: On target - In the new dimension? (after the season's end)

Trailer «Ambri total - Das Geheimnis hinter dem Mythos»: https://www.mysports.ch/de/ambritotal

Behind the scenes:

Image 1 - Image 2 - Image 3 - Image 4 - Image 5 - Image 6

Press Release (pdf)

Sunrise UPC

Media Relations

media@sunrise.net

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Sunrise UPC GmbH Thurgauerstrasse 101b 8152 Glattpark (Opfikon) Switzerland Phone: 0800 333 000 E-mail: sunrisemediaservice@sunrise.net Internet: www.sunrise.ch und www.upc.ch EQS News ID: 1273694 End of News EQS News Service =------------

1273694 2022-01-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273694&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2022 05:32 ET (10:32 GMT)