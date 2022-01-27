Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 12.82% CAGR, Omega-3 Market to hit USD 4215.7 Million, Globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Omega-3 Market Size in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1812 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4215.7 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to changing lifestyle of population and growing awareness regarding health are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Omega 3 Market. "Omega-3 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Types (Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), By Applications (Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food And Feed, Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Functional Food And Beverages, Others), By Sources (Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts And Seeds, Soy, Marine Source {Algal Oil, Fish Oil, Krill Oil, Others}) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028"

Scope of Global Omega-3 Market Report:

Omega-3 is part or family of fats which is important for health; the fats are divided into alpha-linolenic-acid, docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid. Human body cannot prepare alpha-linolenic-acid (ALA), so it has to consumed, and DHA and EPA are long chain of fats that are made from ALA in bodies. Omega-3 fatty acid is used to reduce the risk of heart disease and promotes healthy skin; this is an intake along with diet and exercise to help in lowering the level of certain blood fat and to raise the level of good cholesterol. DHA and EPA are omega-3 long chain which is found in cold water fish, algal oil, fatty layer of shellfish, fortified foods, plants and nuts oil. The omega-3 rich foods are trout, catfish halibut, tuna, canola oils, walnut, salmon, shrimps, cod, sardines, spinach, and herring. Omega-3 fatty acids are used for normal function of cells, organs, muscles and nerves, and also for production of hormone like compound which maintain blood clotting, blood pressure and heart rate. The American Heart Association recommends 1000 mg of combined DHA and EPA compound per day for the customer having coronary heart diseases, and 200 to 500 mg for health adults to maintain overall health.

Omega-3 Market Key Segments Covering in this Report:

By Types:

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Pet food and feed

Dietary supplements

Infant formula

Functional food and beverages

Others

By Sources:

Plant Source

Vegetable Oil

Nuts and Seeds

Soy

Marine Source

Algal Oil



Fish Oil



Krill Oil



Others

Global Omega-3 market reports cover prominent players like,

Omega Protein Corporation

Aker BioMarine

Arch Pharmalabs

BASF SE

GC Reiber Oils

Axellus

Lonza

DSM

others

The Increasing Consumers' Preference to Live Healthy Lifestyle is One of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The key factor of increase in the demand for Omega-3 is increasing awareness regarding healthier life style among consumers. Changing lifestyle of consumers and growing concern regarding health issue spatially for coronary heart diseases and development disorders is expected to drive the growth of global Omega-3 market. Omega-3 fatty acid contain plethora of health attributes which fuels the growth of omega-3 market. Additionally the increasing disposable income of the customers in emerging economies of regions, like Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America, leads to increase the market growth. Customers are highly spending on dietary supplements and healthy foods due to the improving lifestyles of people and rising disposable income. There are many dominant players and suppliers which are involved in producing and in supply chain of omega-3 concentrates and are evolving various strategies to spread the awareness regarding the health benefits associated with omega-3 enriched diets, which have widely and positively impacted the sales of omega-3 concentrates in these regions.

However, high cost of Omega 3 and government's stringent regulation to import and export barriers are expected to restraints the growth of global Omega 3 market. Additionally the complicated process of producing the high quality and pure product may restrain the omega 3 market. The increasing personalized nutrition began the new trend among millennial is able to increases the opportunity of growth of Omega 3 market in coming year.

Devenish and Mara Collaborated to Launched Humanativ to Boost Intake of Omega-3 in Global Population:- On June 22nd, 2021; The Northern Ireland animal nutrition company, Devenish and Canadian company Mara Renewable Corporation, launched Humanativ, a joint venture which aimed at boosting the intake of omega-3 in the diet of the global population. The Mara has patented technologies to produce the product and Devenish has extensive experience in animal nutrition and enrichment, strengthened by human health studies which enabled Humanativ and its customers to make on-pack health claims.

Omega-3 Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global Omega-3 market within the forecast period owing to the high awareness regarding the lifestyle ailments and people taking precautionary healthcare measures, the EPA and DHA are becoming a part of the consumer's regular diet. There are various market players in the region, such as Martek Biosciences Corp., Omega Protein Corp., and BioProcess Algae, which are mainly focusing on R&D activities to produce pharma-grade omega 3, which is also fostering the market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global Omega-3 market within the forecast period. The presence of prominent players and its new product launch increases the demand of the Omega-3 products in this region. In 2018, DSM and Evonik established a new company Veramaris V.O.F. for the developing and supplying of omega 3 fatty acid.

On Special Requirement Omega-3 Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South.Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Hemp Milk Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By By Source (Organic, Inorganic), By Product (Plain, Flavored, Sweetened, Unsweetened), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Online Retail, Others), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

