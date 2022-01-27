Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005198/en/

SAN FRANCISCO -- NCX's Latest Forest Carbon Program Results Demonstrate Growth Across 39 U.S. States Source: NCX

NEW YORK -- Moody's Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

SAN FRANCISCO -- RadiantESG Global Investors Completes Investment Platform Build-Out With ESG-Focused Small Cap Strategy Launch Source: RadiantESG Global Investors

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Embraces Environmental Transparency by Disclosing Through CDP Source: CyrusOne Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Hologic's Sustainability Leadership Makes Company "A Global Force for Good" Source: Hologic, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- KRISPY KREME Offers FREE Original Glazed Dozen to Everyone who Donates Blood Jan. 24 through 31 Source: Krispy Kreme

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns 8th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego Source: Teleperformance

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- Xylem Clocks 113,000 Volunteer Hours in 2021, Doubling Time Donated to Help Tackle Water Challenges in 55 Countries Source: Xylem Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dole Affiliate Receives Social Responsibility in Action Award in Costa Rica Source: Dole

NEW YORK -- Qontigo Adds ESG Risk Data Leader RepRisk to Growing Sustainability Partner Ecosystem Source: RepRisk

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Named Top 10 Real Estate Company on Newsweek's 'Most Responsible' Companies List For 2022 Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- MSCI Upgrades UGI Corporation's ESG Rating to "AA" Source: UGI Corporation

WILMINGTON, Ohio -- ATSG Announces More Than $560,000 Raised For Charities Supporting Communities Across Its Network Source: Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Expands BioCloud Technology into Japan Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

AMSTERDAM -- Winners of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Recognized for Driving Social Innovation and Inclusivity in the Fashion Industry Source: PVH Corp.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Executive Leadership Promotions Source: National Storage Affiliates Trust

LONDON -- OmniAction: Meeting the Urgency for an Agreed Food Metric Source: OmniAction

DALLAS -- iDonate Hires SaaS Sales and Philanthropy Veteran Mary Flynn Barton to Accelerate Growth and Impact Source: iDonate Inc.

NEW YORK -- Valley Bank Issues First Annual ESG Report Highlighting Social Progress and Environmental Impact Source: Valley National Bank

ZURICH -- RepRisk Wins Fourth Successive Tender From the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global's Council on Ethics With a Rating of Very High Quality Source: RepRisk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- EBSCO Industries Partners with Forever Wild Land Trust and the State Parks Division of Conservation and Natural Resources to Help Keep Alabama Forever Beautiful Source: EBSCO Industries, Inc.

BOSTON -- WeSpire Unveils New Employee Carbon Management Solution Source: WeSpire

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Corporation Debuts on Newsweek's 2022 America's Most Responsible Companies List Source: Cintas Corporation

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies to Deliver BioCloud Units to Qatar and Czech Republic Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

CINCINNATI -- P&G Beauty Announces BeautySPHERE: An Immersive Virtual Experience That Brings Innovation and Responsible Beauty Together at CES 2022 Source: Procter Gamble

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Rightwaters Program Recycles 10,000 Pounds of Plastic, Validates Pilot Source: Yamaha Rightwaters

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI and Vertimass Enter Agreement to Produce Renewable Fuels in the U.S. and Europe Source: UGI Corporation

TEL AVIV, Israel -- ICL Awarded Prestigious Gold Medal by EcoVadis Source: ICL Group LTD

DENVER, Pa. -- UGI Adds Renewable Natural Gas to its Supply Portfolio Source: UGI Utilities, Inc.

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Recognized as Industry Leader in Newsweek's 2022 Most Responsible Companies Ranking Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

HOUSTON -- Milestone Acquires Active Haynesville Facility and Multiple Permits Source: Milestone Environmental Services, LLC

TAIPEI -- GIGABYTE Revisits CES and Invites Participants to Explore Industries From a Different Perspective Source: GIGABYTE

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Provides Corporate Update Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

WASHINGTON -- Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Brandon Stanton, Dr. Lisa Su and Nicholas Donofrio to Receive the International Peace Honors Presented by PeaceTech Lab Source: PeaceTech Lab

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- SHV Energy and UGI Receive European Union Approval to Create Joint Venture to Advance the Production and Use of Renewable Dimethyl Ether Source: UGI Corporation

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Enters Quebec Demand Response Energy Market Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Synovus Establishes $4 Million Charitable Giving Fund Source: Synovus Financial Corp.

BOSTON -- Eastern Bank Foundation Announces Latest Support For COVID-19 Relief To Help Address Food Insecurity Across Massachusetts and New Hampshire Source: Eastern Bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. Raises Over $940,000 for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Source: Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- Bald Eagle Camera at U. S. Steel Irvin Plant Goes Live Source: United States Steel Corporation

CHICAGO -- V-SQUARE Announces Launch of V-Shares US Leadership Diversity ETF (VDNI) Source: V-Square Quantitative Management

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Announces Net Zero Repositioning Lease Commitment With Wellington Management at 140 Kendrick Street Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

HANGZHOU, China -- Alibaba Group Announces Carbon Neutrality Goal by 2030 Source: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

ESPOO, Finland -- Supply Demand Chain Executive Names Basware to 2021 Green Supply Chain Award Source: Basware

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Recognized as a Climate Change Leader for its Sustainability Initiatives Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.

TORONTO -- Kontrol Technologies Receives BioCloud Order from Global Technology Company Source: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Named to 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

TULSA, Okla. -- Williams Recognized for Strong ESG Performance and Transparency; Wins S&P Global Platts Award of Excellence for Midstream Leadership Source: Williams

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire's global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and join us on Twitter @businesswire and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005198/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600