RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000, at an issue price of C$0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). As previously announced by the Company, each Unit consists of (i) one Class A subordinate voting share of the Company, and (ii) one share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of C$0.065. The Company is pleased to announce that it closed the initial tranche of the Private Placement, on January 21, 2022, with such tranche consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 3,556,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$177,800.

The Company originally announced that it expected to close the initial tranche in December 2021, but subsequently postponed the closing date due to evolving investor interest. The Units issued under the initial tranche were distributed to United States investors under applicable the prospectus and registration exemptions in the United States and in accordance with OSC Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device, and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant patient data, intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to predict treatment outcomes better. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies, and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle with a strong intellectual property portfolio. For more information, visit www.ryahgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements are based upon certain material assumptions applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of current conditions and expected future developments and other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers such assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

Any forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning the Company reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

