Reports And Data: Global Bronchoscopy Market Size to Reach USD 3,174.0 Million in 2028, Says Reports and Data

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders are some key factors driving market revenue growth of the bronchoscopy market

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bronchoscopy market size is expected to reach USD 3,174.0 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of lung cancer. Lung cancer, including small cell & non-small cell lung cancer, is the second most leading cause of cancer in both males and females. Lung cancer primarily occurs in geriatric people, with a majority of lung cancer patients lying in the age group of 65 years or above. A very small percentage of the population is diagnosed with this cancer at age younger than 45 years.

Lung cancer accounts for about 25% of all cancer deaths. Every year, more people die due to lung cancer as compared to breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Thus, a rise in lung cancer cases will fuel demand for bronchoscopy for diagnosis and treatment application.

However, market growth is likely to be restricted over the forecast period due to lack of skilled and capable specialists, higher device costs, and risk of device infection associated with the handling of reusable bronchoscopes.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4850

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

By component type, the accessories segment revenue is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth of this segment is due to the high cost of bronchoscope accessories, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies.

By usability, the disposable equipment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. One of the biggest benefits of these equipment, especially those that are new to the market, is their affordability. Other factors contributing to market growth include absence of cross contamination, immediate availability, and absence of reprocessing costs.

The US, among other countries, held largest market revenue share in the bronchoscopy market in 2020. These devices are widely adopted in the country, mainly due to favorable reimbursement policies by state and federal governments.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4850

The Asia Pacific market revenue share is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of numerous potential prospects in Japan , China , and India . The market is being driven by factors such as mandated healthcare insurance, technological advancements, and an expanding number of multinational enterprises trying to meet these countries' high unmet medical requirements.

market revenue share is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the presence of numerous potential prospects in , , and . The market is being driven by factors such as mandated healthcare insurance, technological advancements, and an expanding number of multinational enterprises trying to meet these countries' high unmet medical requirements. Some major companies operating in the market include Olympus Corporation ( Japan ), KARL STORZ ( Germany ), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation ( Japan ), Ambu A/S ( Denmark ), Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic ( Ireland ), COOK Group Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd. (US), Hoya Corporation ( Japan ), and Richard & Wolf GmbH ( Germany ).

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bronchoscopy-market

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the bronchoscopy market by component type, usability, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Endoscope



Visualization System



Accessories



Other product

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Disposable Equipment



Reusable Equipment

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Adult Patient



Pediatric Patients/Neonates

End-Use Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospital



Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics



Diagnostic centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bronchial Diagnosis



Bronchial Treatments

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4850

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Production market was valued at USD 506.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 980.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The growing number of end-use applications can be attributed to the market\'s growth. Biosynthesis and recent developments in microbial production, such as cellulose biochemistry and new sources for culture medium, are driving the market.

Peptide synthesis market size was USD 315 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, rise in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced peptide synthesizers.

Animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market size was USD 14.76 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing meat consumption globally, growing population, and rising demand for protein-rich foods are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Mice model market size was USD 1.5 Billion in 2020, and expected to register a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is driven by key factor such as significant increase of biomedical research in most developed and developing countries over the last decade.

NGS sample preparation market size was USD 1.31 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. Technological developments in NGS platforms, reduction in sequencing costs, and favorable reimbursement scenarios for NGS diagnostics tests are some key factors boosting market revenue growth.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-bronchoscopy-market

Read Exclusive Thought Leadership Article on Hydrogen Economy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/thought-leadership/hydrogen-economy

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg