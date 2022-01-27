Carter Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank & Trust (the "Bank") today announced net income of $5.6 million, or $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.42 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The quarterly pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $7.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Nonperforming loans ("NPL") declined $1.5 million, or 16.6%, to $7.4 million at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021, primarily due to paydowns from borrower asset sales of $2.4 million and $1.9 million of charge-offs recognized on two credits within one relationship. The decline during the quarter was offset by new NPLs totaling $2.8 million, of which $2.7 million related to one loan. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.26% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.31% at September 30, 2021;

The provision for credit losses totaled $0.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $(0.4) million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase primarily relates to $0.5 million of charge-offs that were not previously reserved due to the sale of two notes in the fourth quarter of 2021. Also impacting the change was a decline in the valuation on one individually evaluated loan of $0.5 million. The provision in the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to the sale of nine notes within two performing relationships that had been previously reserved;

Net interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 4.6%, to $28.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to late charges of $0.9 million collected during the third quarter of 2021, offset by an eight basis point decrease in funding costs;

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis 3 ("FTE"), decreased 14 basis points to 2.82% compared to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the aforementioned late charges, which accounted for 10 basis points of the decline;

("FTE"), decreased 14 basis points to 2.82% compared to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the aforementioned late charges, which accounted for 10 basis points of the decline; Total deposits increased $32.0 million, or 0.9%, to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 primarily due to increased core deposits. Core deposits, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings, increased by $90.7 million, or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $31.6 million, or $1.20 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million, or $1.74 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. The loss was related to a one-time charge resulting from goodwill impairment. This impairment charge reduced net income by $62.2 million, resulting in a net loss in 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision income 1 was $37.8 million for the full year December 31, 2021 and $35.1 million for December 31, 2020 excluding the goodwill impairment charge.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

NPLs decreased significantly by $24.6 million, or 76.9%, compared to December 31, 2020, primarily due to the resolution of our largest NPL relationship during 2021 and a significant reduction of our second largest NPL relationship. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.26% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2020;

The provision for credit losses totaled $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $18.0 million for the full year December 31, 2020;

Net interest income increased $6.1 million, or 5.8%, to $111.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to $105.1 million for the full year 2020 primarily due to the collection of significant late fees and enhanced return on restructured loan assets, as well as a decline in funding costs during 2021;

Net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , increased four basis points to 2.84% for the year ended 2021 compared to 2.80% for the year ended 2020;

, increased four basis points to 2.84% for the year ended 2021 compared to 2.80% for the year ended 2020; Total deposits increased $13.8 million from December 31, 2020 primarily from increased core deposits, offset by the intentional runoff of higher cost certificates of deposit ("CDs") of $270.5 million, as well as the sale of four branches with deposits totaling $84.7 million, and the closure of an additional 20 branches during 2021.

"We continue to be pleased with the direction of the Company, demonstrated by our progress in 2021. The continued decline in problem assets is a positive reflection of our efforts to improve the asset quality of the Company. Credit quality metrics with respect to delinquency and NPLs are currently at record lows for our Company, and are in the top quartile of our peer group," stated Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to make progress in improving the fundamentals of the Company, including a better deposit mix, a continued reduction in our cost of funds, an improved net interest margin and improved financial metrics. All of these improving factors assist us in driving toward creating more operating leverage and stronger financial performance. We are very proud of our associates in helping to drive these positive trends, while professionally and safely dealing with the challenges presented by the pandemic. We believe we are well positioned to meet the challenges that 2022 will bring."

Van Dyke continued, "On December 13, 2021, we announced a stock repurchase program to purchase up to two million shares of the Company's common stock over the next twelve months. Given our strong capital position, we believe that this program is the most prudent way to generate shareholder value and increase our Company's valuation. We have actively been in the market buying shares since late December."

Fourth Quarter of 2021 Operating Highlights

Net interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 4.6%, to $28.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased $1.9 million, or 7.3%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , decreased 14 basis points to 2.82% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and increased 11 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 20 basis points and 15 basis points compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Funding costs declined eight basis points compared to the previous quarter and 33 basis points compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The Company continues to focus on the expansion of net interest income and net interest margin. The decline during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the collection of significant late fees related to one large credit relationship restructured during the third quarter of 2021. Certain of these restructured loans may not be renewed at maturity and/or may not otherwise impact the net interest income and net interest margin as significantly in future periods.

The provision for credit losses increased to $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $(0.4) million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase to the provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs that were not previously reserved of $0.5 million related to the sale of two notes in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $0.5 million decline in valuation on one impaired loan offset by a reduction in reserves due to curtailments. The provision in the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to the sale of nine loans within two performing relationships that had been previously reserved and released.

The provision for unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a release of $(0.3) million compared to a release of $(0.1) million in the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, NPLs declined $1.5 million, or 16.6%, to $7.4 million since September 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by paydowns of $2.4 million from borrower asset sales in addition to the net charge-offs totaling $1.9 million. The recognition of charge-offs totaling $1.9 million occurred in the largest NPL relationship as of the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This relationship was comprised of four notes with various sources of repayment and collateral; however, all notes were cross-collateralized as part of the workout strategy.

During the fourth quarter of 2021 we received $2.4 million from borrower asset sales which concluded one of the principal notes and allowed us to quantify the remaining loss in the relationship. The Bank recognized net-charge-offs of $1.9 million, which were previously established reserves. The NPL balance of this relationship is $0.8 million and is adequately protected with collateral resulting in no individually evaluated loan reserve.

This relationship also includes two performing loans with an aggregate balance of $0.5 million as of December 31, 2021. This decrease in NPL noted above was offset by new NPLs totaling $2.8 million, of which $2.7 million is related to one loan. This individually analyzed loan has a specific allocation of $1.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Although this loan was transferred to NPL in the fourth quarter of 2021, it was previously accounted for as an individually evaluated loan with a reserve of $1.2 million as of September 30, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we received a principal reduction of $0.3 million, which reduced the individually evaluated loan reserve by $0.2 million, net of estimated liquidation expenses.

Net charge-offs were $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.7 million for fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter increase related to $2.2 million net charge-offs from the aforementioned loan sale of two notes which resulted in additional provision expense of $0.5 million and a net charge-off of $1.9 million for a lot development relationship that was classified as NPL during the fourth quarter of 2021.

As a percentage of average portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.60% and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Generally, these net charge-offs were part of an overall strategy to reduce NPLs. NPLs as a percentage of total portfolio loans were 0.26%, 0.31% and 1.09% as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total noninterest income was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 16.5%, from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease of $1.1 million from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by the declines in net security gains of $0.9 million and lower commercial loan swap fees of $0.7 million, offset by an increase of $0.4 million in insurance commissions. The increase of $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by a $1.2 million increase in insurance commissions and $0.1 million increase in service charges, commission and fees, offset by declines in net security gains of $0.5 million and lower commercial loan swap fees of $0.6 million. The fluctuations in commercial loan swap fee income is due primarily to the timing and demand for this product in the current low interest rate environment.

Total noninterest expense was $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.6 million, or 6.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the $2.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. These increases are a result of additional profit sharing of $1.1 million due to better financial performance in the second half of 2021, $0.4 million in higher medical expenses and $0.6 million in vacation carryover. Offsetting these increases were decreases, compared to the third quarter of 2021, of $0.4 million in losses on sales and write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO") due to a $0.6 million loss on the sale of OREO on 13 properties recorded in the third quarter and decrease in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of improved financial metrics.

There were various fluctuations impacting the increase of $2.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 with the majority included in salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million and unfunded loan commitment expense of $0.5 million. Similar to the above mentioned increases in salaries and employee benefits, profit sharing increased $1.1 million and medical expenses increased $0.7 million compared to the year ago period in 2020. The increase in unfunded loan commitment expense is a result of the adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") as unfunded loan commitment expense is now recorded as part of provision for credit losses instead of noninterest expense, where it was previously recorded. Other items impacting the increase included $0.3 million in other noninterest expense, $0.2 million in debit card expense, $0.2 million in tax credit amortization and $0.1 million in advertising expense. Offsetting these various increases from the year ago quarter was the above mentioned decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $0.4 million due to improved financial metrics, as well as a decline in professional and legal expenses of $0.3 million.

Full Year 2021 Operating Highlights

Net interest income increased $6.1 million, or 5.8%, to $111.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to $105.1 million for the full year 2020.The net interest margin, on an FTE basis 3 , increased four basis points to 2.84% for the year ended 2021 compared to 2.80% for the year ended 2020. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 33 basis points compared to December 31, 2020 and funding costs declined 45 basis points compared to the same period.

The Company elected to defer its adoption of CECL in accordance with relief provided under the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act until January 1, 2021. Management believes the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") is adequate to absorb expected losses in the Bank's loan portfolio at December 31, 2021.

The provision for credit losses decreased $14.6 million to $3.4 million for the year ended 2021 compared to $18.0 million for the year ended 2020. The decline in the provision for credit losses is primarily due to the adoption of CECL in 2021, an increase in qualitative loss factors as a result of the estimated economic impact of COVID-19 during 2020 and the relatively stable economy from the date of adoption through December 31, 2021.

The release of $1.3 million was recorded in 2021 for the provision for unfunded commitments. Per the guidance related to CECL, unfunded loan commitments are included as part of the provision for credit losses rather than noninterest expense, where it was previously recorded.

Net charge-offs were $23.1 million for the full year 2021 compared to $2.7 million for the full year 2020. The increase in charge-offs is primarily attributable to the resolution of five problem relationships during 2021, in which the majority were previously reserved. As a percentage of average portfolio loans, on an annualized basis, net charge-offs were 0.79% and 0.09% for the years ended 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Total noninterest income increased $2.3 million to $28.9 million for the full year 2021 compared to $26.6 million for the full year 2020. The increases included $2.0 million in service charges, commission and fees, $1.4 million in debit card interchange fees and $0.7 million in other noninterest income, offset by lower commercial loan swap fee income of $1.6 million. Service charges, commission and fees increased due to reinstating fees that were previously waived during 2020 for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, debit card interchange fees increased due to usage and other noninterest income increased due to gains received on the sale of bank branches during 2021. The fluctuations in commercial loan swap fee income is due primarily to the timing and demand for this product in the current low interest rate environment.

Total noninterest expense decreased $56.5 million to $102.3 million for the full year 2021 compared to $158.8 million compared to the full year 2020. The decline was driven by the aforementioned one-time charge resulting from goodwill impairment of $62.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Offsetting the decrease were increases of $2.2 million for nonrecurring write-downs related to closed bank branches, which are included in losses on sales and write-downs of OREO, net, $1.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.1 million in data processing expense and $0.6 million in tax credit amortization. Similar to the quarterly increase in salaries and employee benefits was increased profit sharing of $1.1 million and higher medical expenses of $1.7 million, offset by lower salaries of $1.3 million due to our branch network optimization project. Higher data processing expenses resulted from increased customer accounts and new modules added to our core processor and the increase in tax credit amortization was due to new historic tax credits entered into throughout 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $45.4 million to $4.1 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020. Total portfolio loans decreased $135.0 million, or 4.6%, to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 primarily due to $62.0 million of loan sales, large commercial loan payoffs and mortgage refinancing sold in the secondary markets. OREO decreased $4.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 due to the sale of 23 branches and six OREO properties during 2021.

Closed retail bank office carrying values decreased $1.5 million and have a remaining book value of $1.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2020. During 2021, 20 branch closures were completed and 16 of these were sold as part of our branch network optimization project that aligns with our strategic goals to enhance franchise value and improve operating efficiency.

Federal Reserve Bank excess reserves increased $12.7 million to $176.2 million at December 31, 2021 from $163.5 million at December 31, 2020 due to active balance sheet management.

The securities portfolio increased $143.7 million, or 18.5%, and is currently 22.3% of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 18.6% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The increase is a result of active balance sheet management. We have further diversified the securities portfolio as to bond types, maturities and interest rate structures.

Total deposits increased $13.8 million to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020. The increase from December 31, 2020 was due to an increase of $369.0 million, or 18.6% in all core deposit categories, which includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts. The increase in core deposits was offset by the intentional runoff of $270.5 million of higher cost CDs and $84.7 million of deposits held-for-assumption in connection with the sale of four bank branches, which were completed during the second quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits comprised 20.2% compared to 19.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. CDs comprised 36.3% and 43.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The Bank provided loan payment deferrals to customers under Section 4013 of the CARES Act and regulatory interagency guidance regarding loan modifications. The Bank launched successive deferral programs with short-term expirations. The Part I program was launched on March 23, 2020 and expired on August 31, 2020. The deferrals in Part I provided for deferral of principal and up to the deferral of principal and interest, if requested through the expiry. The Part II program extended deferrals through December 31, 2020 subject to the collection of updated financial information and validation of need. For these borrowers the Bank requested verification of business and/or guarantor liquidity to ascertain the viability of the business in a post-pandemic environment. Prior to the extension of the CARES Act, the Bank launched the Part III program which offered borrowers in the Part II program an extension of deferrals through June 30, 2021. Borrowers who opted into the Part III program were required to provide monthly financial statements and remit payments on a quarterly basis equal to the lesser of: i) 90% of free cash flow (EBITDA) or, ii) the otherwise contractual payment ("recapture payment"). Following the expiration of the deferral programs on June 30, 2021, for term loans, payments were applied to accrued interest first and once accrued interest is current, payments will be applied to principal. Deferred principal will be due at maturity. For interest only loans, such as lines of credit, deferred interest will be due at maturity. Cumulative deferred interest totaled $12.0 million as of June 30, 2021, but declined to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

The Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") established by the CARES Act. During the first round of PPP, we approved 451 loans that were referred to an online small business lender, totaling $17.9 million. Through the second round we had approved 515 loan applications totaling $39.9 million through our internal lending program, of which 498 loans totaling $38.5 million have been fully forgiven by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). The $57.8 million in PPP loans originated during the first two rounds of PPP generated $1.5 million in fees, which have been, or will be, recognized in income as loans are forgiven, or over the remaining life of the loan for any portion that is not forgiven. On December 22, 2020 Congress passed legislation that was signed into law on December 27, 2020, making available a third round of PPP funding. We provided access to the program through our internal lending program for our current business customers. As of December 31, 2021, we had approved 136 loan applications totaling $11.0 million, of which 125 loans totaling $9.8 million have been fully forgiven by the SBA and generated an additional $0.6 million in fees. These loans, as they were forgiven, generated fee income of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, and $1.1 million and $0.3 million, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The Company remains well capitalized. The Company's Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.21% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 13.08% at December 31, 2020. The Company's leverage ratio was 10.62% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 10.26% at December 31, 2020. The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.46% at December 31, 2021 as compared to 14.33% at December 31, 2020. In March 2020, the banking regulators issued an interim final rule ("IFR") to delay the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR maintains the three-year transition option in the previous rule and provides banks the option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period (five-year transition option). We adopted CECL effective January 1, 2021 and elected to implement the capital transition relief over the permissible three-year period.

Total capital of $407.6 million at December 31, 2021, reflects a decrease of $32.6 million as compared to December 31, 2020. This decrease during 2021 is primarily due to the transitional adjustment of $50.7 million, net of tax for the adoption of CECL, a $14.0 million decrease in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and the $0.5 million related to the repurchase of common stock, offset by net income of $31.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The remaining difference of $1.0 million is related to restricted stock activity through December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2021, funding sources accessible to the Company include borrowing availability at the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), equal to 25.0% of the Company's assets or approximately $1.0 billion, subject to the amount of eligible collateral pledged, federal funds unsecured lines with six other correspondent financial institutions in the amount of $145.0 million and access to the institutional CD market. In addition to the above funding resources, the Company also has $743.8 millionof unpledged available-for-sale investment securities as an additional source of liquidity.

On December 13, 2021, the Company authorized, effective December 10, 2021, a common share repurchase program to purchase up to two million shares of the Company's common stock in the aggregate over a period of twelve months. As of December 31, 2021, 30,407 common shares had been repurchased under this program at an average price of $15.22 per share.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and services through its subsidiary Carter Bank & Trust. The Company has $4.1 billion in assets and 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. For more information or to open an account visit www.CBTCares.com.

Important Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in our definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures that we believe are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, litigation to which the Company is or has been a party and the potential impacts thereof, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels and asset quality. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," " believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; cyber-security threats, attacks or events; rapid technological developments and changes; changes in the Company's liquidity and capital positions; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), and of any governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and the Company and the Bank, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the PPP under the CARES Act; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or more costly than anticipated; material increases in costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; general economic or business conditions, including unemployment levels, continuing supply chain disruptions and slowdowns in economic growth, particularly related to the sustained economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the Company's branch expansions and consolidations, including that the anticipated benefits of the Company's branch network optimization project are not fully realized in a timely manner or at all, deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses. Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are prepared. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Wendy Bell, 276-656-1776

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

wendy.bell@CBTCares.com

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and Due From Banks $ 36,698 $ 43,061 $ 38,535 Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 64,905 61,435 39,954 Federal Reserve Bank Excess Reserves 176,196 121,300 163,453 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 277,799 225,796 241,942 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 922,400 897,546 778,679 Loans Held-for-Sale 228 4,889 25,437 Loans Held-for-Sale in Connection with Sale of Bank Branches, at the lower of cost or fair value - - 9,835 Portfolio Loans 2,812,129 2,884,157 2,947,170 Allowance for Credit Losses (95,939 ) (99,294 ) (54,074 ) Portfolio Loans, net 2,716,190 2,784,863 2,893,096 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 75,297 74,771 85,307 Bank Premises and Equipment Held-for-Sale, net - - 2,293 Other Real Estate Owned, net 10,916 13,265 15,722 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 2,352 3,215 5,093 Bank Owned Life Insurance 55,378 55,028 53,997 Other Assets 73,186 74,690 67,778 Total Assets $ 4,133,746 $ 4,134,063 $ 4,179,179 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 747,909 $ 722,145 $ 699,229 Interest-Bearing Demand 452,644 433,144 366,201 Money Market 463,056 432,167 294,229 Savings 690,549 676,035 625,482 Certificates of Deposit 1,344,318 1,402,982 1,614,770 Deposits Held for Assumption in Connection with Sale of Bank Branches - - 84,717 Total Deposits 3,698,476 3,666,473 3,684,628 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 7,000 30,000 35,000 Other Liabilities 20,674 31,720 19,377 Total Liabilities 3,726,150 3,728,193 3,739,005 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, Par Value $1.00 Per Share, Authorized 100,000,000 Shares; 26,430,919 Outstanding at December 31, 2021, 26,461,426 at September 30, 2021 and 26,385,041 at December 31, 2020 26,431 26,461 26,385 Additional Paid-in-Capital 143,988 144,153 143,457 Retained Earnings 235,475 229,865 254,611 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 1,702 5,391 15,721 Total Shareholders' Equity 407,596 405,870 440,174 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,133,746 $ 4,134,063 $ 4,179,179 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 0.76 % 0.84 % (1.12 )% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (Annualized) 7.92 % 8.76 % (9.78 )% Portfolio Loan to Deposit Ratio 76.03 % 78.66 % 79.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 3.41 % 3.44 % 1.83 %

CAPITALIZATION RATIOS Shareholders' Equity to Assets 9.86 % 9.82 % 10.53 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.62 % 10.48 % 10.26 % Risk-Based Capital - Tier 1 14.21 % 13.85 % 13.08 % Risk-Based Capital - Total 15.46 % 15.11 % 14.33 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) (audited) Interest Income $ 32,933 $ 34,913 $ 33,502 $ 133,897 $ 140,941 Interest Expense 4,883 5,512 7,349 22,714 35,826 NET INTEREST INCOME 28,050 29,401 26,153 111,183 105,115 Provision for Credit Losses 939 (413 ) 4,821 3,350 18,006 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (324 ) (60 ) - (1,269 ) - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 27,435 29,874 21,332 109,102 87,109 NONINTEREST INCOME Gains on Sales of Securities, net 419 1,341 959 6,869 6,882 Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 1,704 1,660 1,623 6,662 4,668 Debit Card Interchange Fees 1,770 1,751 1,587 7,226 5,857 Insurance Commissions 802 427 (395 ) 1,901 1,728 Bank Owned Life Insurance Income 349 349 346 1,380 1,400 Other Real Estate Owned Income 8 7 61 90 340 Commercial Loan Swap Fee Income 359 1,096 931 2,416 4,051 Other 365 284 477 2,337 1,654 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 5,776 6,915 5,589 28,881 26,580 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Employee Benefits 15,073 12,816 13,284 54,157 52,390 Occupancy Expense, net 3,258 3,333 3,292 13,556 13,369 FDIC Insurance Expense 275 582 685 2,157 2,313 Other Taxes 824 825 808 3,129 3,151 Advertising Expense 366 196 223 952 1,633 Telephone Expense 501 519 578 2,208 2,303 Professional and Legal Fees 1,347 1,244 1,696 5,255 5,006 Data Processing 865 1,018 731 3,758 2,648 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Other Real Estate Owned, net 199 608 78 3,622 1,435 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 117 7 11 231 99 Debit Card Expense 732 700 576 2,777 2,565 Tax Credit Amortization 427 427 272 1,708 1,088 Unfunded Loan Commitment Expense - - (503 ) - (252 ) Other Real Estate Owned Expense 127 84 246 407 657 Goodwill Impairment Expense - - - - 62,192 Other 2,125 2,326 1,864 8,368 8,178 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 26,236 24,685 23,841 102,285 158,775 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,975 12,104 3,080 35,698 (45,086 ) Income Tax Provision 1,365 931 138 4,108 772 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,610 $ 11,173 $ 2,942 $ 31,590 $ (45,858 ) Shares Outstanding, at End of Period 26,430,919 26,461,426 26,385,041 26,430,919 26,385,041 Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted 26,350,877 26,348,488 26,300,754 26,342,729 26,379,774 PER SHARE DATA Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.11 $ 1.20 $ (1.74 ) Book Value $ 15.42 $ 15.34 $ 16.68 $ 15.42 $ 16.68 Market Value $ 15.39 $ 14.22 $ 10.72 $ 15.39 $ 10.72 PROFITABILITY RATIOS (non-GAAP) Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3 2.82 % 2.96 % 2.71 % 2.84 % 2.80 % Core Efficiency Ratio 4 76.58 % 68.97 % 76.52 % 73.52 % 75.20 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (QTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate ASSETS

















Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 220,871 $ 89 0.16 % $ 191,047 $ 76 0.16 % $ 123,118 $ 34 0.11 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 25,586 210 3.26 % 26,849 221 3.27 % 63,574 491 3.07 % Taxable Investment Securities 881,866 3,154 1.42 % 836,957 3,163 1.50 % 698,761 3,018 1.72 % Total Securities 907,452 3,364 1.47 % 863,806 3,384 1.55 % 762,335 3,509 1.83 % Tax-Free Loans 3 164,587 1,288 3.10 % 174,680 1,350 3.07 % 265,649 2,119 3.17 % Taxable Loans 2,689,767 28,483 4.20 % 2,755,595 30,403 4.38 % 2,757,028 28,341 4.09 % Total Loans 2,854,354 29,771 4.14 % 2,930,275 31,753 4.30 % 3,022,677 30,460 4.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,475 23 3.69 % 3,215 30 3.70 % 5,093 48 3.75 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,985,152 33,247 3.31 % 3,988,343 35,243 3.51 % 3,913,223 34,051 3.46 % Noninterest Earning Assets 160,952 169,554 237,161 Total Assets $ 4,146,104 $ 4,157,897 $ 4,150,384 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 446,506 $ 280 0.25 % $ 424,517 $ 278 0.26 % $ 358,024 $ 214 0.24 % Money Market 449,229 253 0.22 % 420,946 307 0.29 % 249,879 232 0.37 % Savings 682,018 175 0.10 % 668,436 176 0.10 % 626,744 162 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 1,371,829 4,099 1.19 % 1,435,716 4,623 1.28 % 1,711,053 6,619 1.54 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,949,582 4,807 0.65 % 2,949,615 5,384 0.72 % 2,945,700 7,227 0.98 % Federal Funds Purchased 1 - 1.15 % - - - % - - - % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 10,272 36 1.39 % 30,000 89 1.18 % 35,000 101 1.15 % Other Borrowings 3,396 40 4.67 % 3,437 39 4.50 % 1,721 21 4.85 % Total Borrowings 13,669 76 2.21 % 33,437 128 1.52 % 36,721 122 1.32 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,963,251 4,883 0.65 % 2,983,052 5,512 0.73 % 2,982,421 7,349 0.98 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 775,914 769,871 730,428 Shareholders' Equity 406,939 404,974 437,535 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,146,104 $ 4,157,897 $ 4,150,384 Net Interest Income 3 $ 28,364 $ 29,731 $ 26,702 Net Interest Margin 3 2.82 % 2.96 % 2.71 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (YTD AVERAGES)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Rate ASSETS Interest-Bearing Deposits with Banks $ 194,492 $ 271 0.14 % $ 104,526 $ 302 0.29 % Tax-Free Investment Securities 3 34,171 1,116 3.27 % 47,364 1,567 3.31 % Taxable Investment Securities 798,672 12,442 1.56 % 697,408 14,264 2.05 % Total Securities 832,843 13,558 1.63 % 744,772 15,831 2.13 % Tax-Free Loans 3 189,716 5,991 3.16 % 307,023 9,739 3.17 % Taxable Loans 2,751,169 115,448 4.20 % 2,672,435 117,226 4.39 % Total Loans 2,940,885 121,439 4.13 % 2,979,458 126,965 4.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,420 121 3.54 % 4,925 218 4.43 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,971,640 135,389 3.41 % 3,833,681 143,316 3.74 % Noninterest Earning Assets 170,856 276,473 Total Assets $ 4,142,496 $ 4,110,154

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing Demand $ 413,714 $ 1,007 0.24 % $ 321,036 $ 1,140 0.36 % Money Market 383,391 1,130 0.29 % 197,225 924 0.47 % Savings 663,382 682 0.10 % 599,637 632 0.11 % Certificates of Deposit 1,484,436 19,427 1.31 % 1,818,837 32,695 1.80 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,944,923 22,246 0.76 % 2,936,735 35,391 1.21 % Federal Funds Purchased - - - % 55 1 1.82 % Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 25,986 313 1.20 % 30,628 361 1.18 % Other Borrowings 3,167 155 4.89 % 1,408 73 5.18 % Total Borrowings 29,153 468 1.61 % 32,091 435 1.36 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,974,076 22,714 0.76 % 2,968,826 35,826 1.21 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 769,401 667,914 Shareholders' Equity 399,019 473,414 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,142,496 $ 4,110,154 Net Interest Income 3 $ 112,675 $ 107,490 Net Interest Margin 3 2.84 % 2.80 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

LOANS AND LOANS HELD-FOR-SALE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Commercial Commercial Real Estate $ 1,323,252 $ 1,346,953 $ 1,453,799 Commercial and Industrial 345,376 387,402 557,164 Total Commercial Loans 1,668,628 1,734,355 2,010,963 Consumer Residential Mortgages 457,988 449,118 472,170 Other Consumer 44,666 44,953 57,647 Total Consumer Loans 502,654 494,071 529,817 Construction 282,947 297,337 406,390 Other 5 357,900 358,394 - Total Portfolio Loans 2,812,129 2,884,157 2,947,170 Loans Held-for-Sale 228 4,889 25,437 Loans Held-for-Sale in Connection with Sale of Bank Branches, at the lower of cost or fair value - - 9,835 Total Loans $ 2,812,357 $ 2,889,046 $ 2,982,442

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Nonperforming Loans Commercial Real Estate $ 595 $ 606 $ 224 Commercial and Industrial 451 547 456 Residential Mortgages 2,551 2,500 4,135 Other Consumer 73 77 191 Construction 177 1,920 2,012 Other - - - Total Nonperforming Loans 3,847 5,650 7,018

Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings Commercial Real Estate 2,742 146 21,667 Commercial and Industrial - - - Residential Mortgages - - - Other Consumer - - - Construction 808 3,071 3,319 Other - - - Total Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings 3,550 3,217 24,986 Total Nonperforming Loans and Troubled Debt Restructurings 7,397 8,867 32,004 Other Real Estate Owned 10,916 13,265 15,722 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 18,313 $ 22,132 $ 47,726



For the Periods Ended (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Nonperforming Loans $ 7,397 $ 8,867 $ 32,004 Other Real Estate Owned 10,916 13,265 15,722 Total Nonperforming Assets 18,313 22,132 47,726

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccruing) 3,550 3,217 24,986 Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 172,592 175,991 109,250 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 176,142 $ 179,208 $ 134,236

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.26 % 0.31 % 1.09 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Portfolio Loans plus Other Real Estate Owned 0.65 % 0.76 % 1.61 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 3.41 % 3.44 % 1.83 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans 1297.00 % 1119.82 % 168.96 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) QTD $ 4,294 $ 9,612 $ 712 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) YTD $ 23,127 $ 18,833 $ 2,694 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans QTD 0.60 % 1.30 % 0.09 % Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Portfolio Loans YTD 0.79 % 0.85 % 0.09 %

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(Unaudited)



Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Balance Beginning of Period $ 99,294 $ 109,319 $ 49,965 $ 54,074 $ 38,762 Impact of CECL Adoption - - - 61,642 - Provision for Credit Losses 939 (413 ) 4,821 3,350 18,006 Charge-offs: Commercial Real Estate 2,237 9,187 - 19,662 40 Commercial and Industrial 178 188 56 374 66 Residential Mortgages - 56 173 273 258 Other Consumer 423 424 719 2,256 3,991 Construction 1,859 - - 1,859 - Other - - - - - Total Charge-offs 4,697 9,855 948 24,424 4,355 Recoveries: Commercial Real Estate 10 9 - 159 707 Commercial and Industrial 286 3 70 291 2 Residential Mortgages - 1 26 168 27 Other Consumer 107 198 140 586 737 Construction - 32 - 93 188 Other - - - - - Total Recoveries 403 243 236 1,297 1,661 Total Net Charge-offs 4,294 9,612 712 23,127 2,694 Balance End of Period $ 95,939 $ 99,294 $ 54,074 $ 95,939 $ 54,074

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

1 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net Interest Income $ 28,050 $ 29,401 $ 26,153 $ 111,183 $ 105,115 Noninterest Income 5,776 6,915 5,589 28,881 26,580 Noninterest Expense 26,236 24,685 23,841 102,285 158,775 Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Loss) $ 7,590 $ 11,631 $ 7,901 $ 37,779 $ (27,080 ) Gains on Sales of Securities, net $ (419 ) $ (1,341 ) $ (959 ) $ (6,869 ) $ (6,882 ) Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 117 7 11 231 99 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 199 608 78 3,622 1,435 Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses 13 39 - 579 - Non-recurring Fees 6 (130 ) (1,289 ) (231 ) (2,028 ) (304 ) OREO Income (8 ) (7 ) (61 ) (90 ) (340 ) Gain on Sale of Branches - - - (506 ) - FHLB Prepayment Penalty 39 - - 39 - Professional Finder's Fee 7 150 574 - 724 - Contingent Liability - - - - (144 ) Goodwill Impairment - - - - 62,192 Core Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,551 $ 10,222 $ 6,739 $ 33,481 $ 28,976

2 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,610 $ 11,173 $ 2,942 $ 31,590 $ (45,858 ) Gains on Sales of Securities, net (419 ) (1,341 ) (959 ) (6,869 ) (6,882 ) Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net 117 7 11 231 99 Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net 199 608 78 3,622 1,435 Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses 13 39 - 579 - Non-recurring Fees 6 (130 ) (1,289 ) (231 ) (2,028 ) (304 ) OREO Income (8 ) (7 ) (61 ) (90 ) (340 ) Gain on Sale of Branches - - - (506 ) - FHLB Prepayment Penalty 39 - - 39 - Professional Finder's Fee 7 150 574 - 724 - Contingent Liability - - - - (144 ) Total Tax Effect 8 296 244 903 1,289 Goodwill Impairment - - - - 62,192 Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,579 $ 10,060 $ 2,024 $ 28,195 $ 11,487 Average Shares Outstanding - diluted 26,350,877 26,348,488 26,300,754 26,342,729 26,379,774 Core Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) (Non-GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.38 $ 0.08 $ 1.07 $ 0.44

CARTER BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2021 and 2020 periods.

Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest Income $ 32,933 $ 34,913 $ 33,502 $ 133,897 $ 140,941 Interest Expense 4,883 5,512 7,349 22,714 35,826 Net Interest Income 28,050 29,401 26,153 111,183 105,115 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 3 314 330 549 1,492 2,375 Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP) $ 28,364 $ 29,731 $ 26,702 $ 112,675 $ 107,490 Net Interest Income (Annualized) $ 112,531 $ 117,955 $ 106,228 $ 112,675 $ 107,490 Average Earning Assets 3,985,152 3,988,343 3,913,223 3,971,640 3,833,681 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.82 % 2.96 % 2.71 % 2.84 % 2.80 %

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)

4 Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Noninterest Expense $ 26,236 $ 24,685 $ 23,841 $ 102,285 $ 158,775 Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of Bank Premises, net (117 ) (7 ) (11 ) (231 ) (99 ) Less: Losses on Sales and Write-downs of OREO, net (199 ) (608 ) (78 ) (3,622 ) (1,435 ) Less: Branch Consolidation Severance and Expenses (13 ) (39 ) - (579 ) - Less: FHLB Prepayment Penalty (39 ) - - (39 ) - Less: Professional Finder's Fee 7 (150 ) (574 ) - (724 ) - Less: Goodwill Impairment - - - - (62,192 ) Core Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP) $ 25,718 $ 23,457 $ 23,752 $ 97,090 $ 95,049 Net Interest Income $ 28,050 $ 29,401 $ 26,153 $ 111,183 $ 105,115 Plus: Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 314 330 549 1,492 2,375 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 28,364 $ 29,731 $ 26,702 $ 112,675 $ 107,490 Less: Gains on Sales of Securities, net (419 ) (1,341 ) (959 ) (6,869 ) (6,882 ) Less: Non-recurring Fees 6 (130 ) (1,289 ) (231 ) (2,028 ) (304 ) Less: OREO Income (8 ) (7 ) (61 ) (90 ) (340 ) Less: Gain on Sale of Branches - - - (506 ) - Less: Contingent Liability - - - - (144 ) Noninterest Income 5,776 6,915 5,589 28,881 26,580 Core Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $ 33,583 $ 34,009 $ 31,040 $ 132,063 $ 126,400 Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 76.58 % 68.97 % 76.52 % 73.52 % 75.20 %

5 The break-out of "Other" loans totaled $357.9 million consisting of $132.6 million of CRE, $76.0 million of C&I, $40.9 million of residential mortgages and $108.4 million of construction. Results for the periods for "Other" loans beginning after January 1, 2021 are presented under ASC 326, while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable GAAP.

6 The Non-recurring fees include $0.9 million of loan late charges in addition to PPP related fees.

7 The professional finder's fee is related to fees associated with note sales in 2021.

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685630/Carter-Bankshares-Inc-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results