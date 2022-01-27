Renewal Fuels, Inc.: Renewal Fuels Inc. (RNWF) Puts Forth its Business Service Structure for its Subsidiary Microcap Advisors LLC - Prepares to Enhance Services to Assist Microcap Issuers Navigate Dynamic Market Changes

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Renewal fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the "Company") today announces its business plan for 2022 and beyond for its subsidiary Microcap Advisors LLC, which specializes in advising small publicly traded companies in multiple industries to achieve success and growth. As the microcap market environment has changed over the past year due to numerous actions by industry regulators, the management team of Microcap believes an enhancement and refinement of its services provided to current and prospective clients also needs to evolve. Thus, the Company is putting forth a summary of the service offerings it plans to provide during the current year.

Alka Badshah, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Navigation of the microcap arena has become more complex this year as Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the primary self-regulating body which sets policy for and watches over brokerage firms and exchanges, in conjunction with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), which sets national standards, has recently altered longstanding policies pertaining to trading and trading platform eligibility. As a result, we plan to offer a host of enhanced services to assist small-cap and micro-cap issuers navigate this increasingly complex environment."

Microcap Advisors plans to concentrate its efforts in the following areas:

OTC Markets "Current Information" Status Compliance Services - With the already implemented changes to Rule 15c2-11, there is a vital need for companies to become reporting and/or to remain compliant with new FINRA reporting requirements. Microcap has adjusted its offering to assist smaller issuers in meeting these more stringent requirements.

Assistance in Preparation for New Forms of Financing - As industry regulatory issues rules have changed, obtaining growth capital has become even more challenging for microcap issues. The staff at Microcap Advisors is gearing its 2022 service offerings to assist companies relative to this area specifically.

Evaluation of Potential Effects of Rule 144 Changes Relative to Legacy Debt - Many small companies rely on convertible notes to finance growth initiatives. With recent industry, banking, and brokerage firm changes, obtaining this type of financing and managing the associated ongoing requirements becomes a significant burden for many issuers. Microcap Advisors is well equipped to assist management teams and boards of directors to minimize the impact this type of debt and its conversion has on the overall shareholder value and working capital balances of the issuer.

In addition to these enhancements, Microcap Advisors plan to offer these legacy services to its clients during 2022:

Advisory on Becoming a Publicly Traded Company

Mergers and acquisitions Strategy Consulting

Investor Relations Services

Finance, Accounting, and Audit Support Services and Other Management Outsources Services

Business Strategy Analysis and Business Planning

About Renewal Fuels Inc.

Renewal Fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) is a Delaware-registered publicly traded company. Renewal Fuels is a diversified business enterprise focused on providing valuable products and services to consumers and businesses in dynamic and emerging sectors. Through our subsidiaries and business sections, we provide financial and management advisory services, and financial technology services to customers in a variety of industries including the legal psilocybin, hemp, and cannabis industry.

Website: https://www.RenewalHolding.com

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/RenewalFuelsInc/

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/RenewalFuelsInc

LinkedIn: https://www.Linkedin.com/Company/Renewal-Fuels/

For more information, please contact:

Alka Badshah

Info@RenewalHolding.com

About Microcap Advisors, LLC

https://www.microcap-advisors.com

Corporate Advisory and Management for Small Companies with Big Futures.

Microcap Advisors specializes in proactive solutions for the three most important facets of any business: strategic management, corporate structure, and capitalization. Founded in 2013, Microcap Advisors has long been recognized for advising small companies in multiple industries to achieve success and growth. Microcap Advisors specializes in strategic corporate development, financial analysis, and in-depth reporting of the processes that drive a business and allow our clients to make better, more informed strategic decisions in the areas important to them.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Renewal Fuels, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685780/Renewal-Fuels-Inc-RNWF-Puts-Forth-its-Business-Service-Structure-for-its-Subsidiary-Microcap-Advisors-LLC--Prepares-to-Enhance-Services-to-Assist-Microcap-Issuers-Navigate-Dynamic-Market-Changes