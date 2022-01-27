Company veteran Nijs will be focused on building a growing regional team to help enterprises harness the power of unstructured data management

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced the appointment of Matthias Nijs as its new Vice President of EMEA Sales to continue accelerating its momentum in the region. A key member of the Datadobi EMEA team for the last seven years, Nijs most recently served as a territory manager and will lead the regional sales team with a remit to continue to expand Datadobi across EMEA, enhance the company's partner program, and work closely with customers to optimize their unstructured data storage environments. Nijs will report to Chief Revenue Officer Michael Jack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005213/en/

Matthias Nijs (Photo: Business Wire)

Nijs' appointment to this newly-created role is the latest stage in the expansion of Datadobi in the EMEA region, with three new team members recently added in the DACH region, the Nordics, and the UK. Datadobi is also currently recruiting in France and plans to continue the growth of the wider team in the future.

Before joining Datadobi in 2014, Nijs worked as Head of Enterprise Test Management at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, and he has also held roles with Capgemini, ACTiS, and EMC. At Datadobi, he has worked across both sales and technical roles and has also served on the company's advisory board. He holds an MBA from Vlerick Leuven-Gent Management School.

"Managing enormous amounts of unstructured data is one of the most significant problems global enterprises are facing today. As a result, this is an exciting time to assume leadership of our EMEA sales organization. Datadobi is building significant momentum as we work with partners and customers to deliver market-leading unstructured data management solutions," commented Nijs. "My focus will be to expand our network of regional partners, launch future products, and build our excellent team through the recruitment of proven sales professionals."

"Matthias is a trusted member of the Datadobi team, and we are delighted to recognize his considerable achievements with his appointment to this new role in EMEA," said Datadobi CRO, Michael Jack. "Under his leadership, the sales team is in extremely good hands and we can move forward with confidence at a time when demand for our products continues to grow at an impressive rate."

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in data management software, brings order to vendor-neutral unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Its software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005213/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Datadobi

973-641-1359

datadobi@touchdownpr.com