Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) ("Capstone," the "Company," "we" or "us"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy as a service (EaaS) solutions, announced today that Servelect (www.servelect.ro/en/), Capstone's exclusive distributor for Romania, entered into a new 10-year Parts and Labor Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contract for two Capstone Signature Series C600S natural gas-fueled systems installed in Eastern Europe.

"Capstone continues to focus on expanding our EaaS business, including our innovative FPP service program, as extended service agreements generate higher margin rates than traditional product sales," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "Our FPP service business in conjunction with our long-term rental fleet are the cornerstones of our EaaS business, which we believe to be key to achieving our profitability goals," added Mr. Jamison.

The two Capstone Signature Series C600S units, generating 1.2 megawatts (MWs) of power, are owned and operated by Cemacon, Romania's largest ceramic block producer, which was founded in 1969 in Zalau, Romania, and has since expanded to lead that market in Transylvania. Cemacon has a proud history of innovation and a belief in environmentally sound processes, having developed an eco-friendly ceramic production line in which the Capstone C600S units play a key role in the drying process. With a capacity of 2.25 MW thermal, the high-efficiency cogeneration plant commissioned in August 2021 operates the two C600S units on natural gas with an optimized total net efficiency of 95%. Cemacon's Reccea plant is located five hours from Bucharest and operates in grid connect mode supporting the plant's power requirements and exporting approximately 400 kilowatts (kW) of excess power to the local grid.

"For this industry, the installation signals a progressive approach with the significantly reduced emissions, improved environmental footprint, and high net efficiency," stated Tracy Chidbachian, Capstone's Director of Customer Service. "We are meeting the customer's operational needs for a secure and stable drying process and doing so in an environmentally responsible manner while providing the customer significant financial savings," concluded Ms. Chidbachian.

The Capstone Green Energy parts and labor FPP is designed to provide ten years of comprehensive maintenance, giving the end-use customer financial peace of mind and protecting the installation from potentially costly unscheduled maintenance.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three fiscal years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and the Company's presentation and responses to questions at the Water Tower Research Virtual Fireside Chat Series will contain, forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding achievement of profitability goals, expectations for green initiatives, execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005359/en/

Contacts:

Capstone Green Energy

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@CGRNenergy.com