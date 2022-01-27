The "Growth Opportunities for European Class 1 3 Replacement Tire Pressure Monitoring System Sensors Aftermarket, Category Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the aftermarket for passenger car and light truck tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors.
The overall market is divided into direct fit, pre-programmed, and universal sensors based on the TPMS type. The research covers unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants. The base year for analysis is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.
Demand for the TPMS sensors aftermarket will grow in terms of unit shipments during the forecast period, driven by increased vehicles in operation (VIO), government mandates for TPMS in all new vehicle sales, and purchasing patterns for second wheel sets for winter applications.
The European TPMS sensors aftermarket is dominated by direct-fit TPMS sensors in terms of unit shipments and revenue. Direct-fit TPMS sensors held approximately 55% revenue share in 2020. Key channel partners are the original equipment suppliers (OES) and wheel fitting and tire garages that together hold revenue share of about 88% across all product segments.
The average price of TPMS sensors is expected to drop during the forecasted period due to decline in revenue share from OESs, higher supply of sensors, and reduction in battery prices.
The top 3 aftermarket players held revenue share of 82% to 84% during the base year. Sensata Technologies, Continental Automotive Systems, Huf, CUB, Hamaton, Autel, and LDL Technologies are the major competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives (SI) on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sensors Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Growth Metrics for TPMS Sensors Aftermarket
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
3. Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Product Segmentation
- Definitions
- VIO by Vehicle Age
- Direct TPMS Sensor Installed Base
- Annual Vehicle Kilometers Traveled Forecast
4. TPMS Sensors Overview
- Global Developments in the TPMS Sensors Landscape
- EU TPMS Legislation
- TPMS Overview
- Process Involved in Replacing Direct TPMS Sensors
5. Market Forecasts and Trends Overall
- Unit Shipments and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Component Type
- Revenue Forecast by Component Type
- Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Overall Pricing Analysis
- Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis Market Share
- CASE Impact on the TPMS Sensors Aftermarket, 2020
6. Direct-fit TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis Market Share
7. Pre-programmed TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis Market Share
- Universal TPMS Sensors
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Percentage of Revenue by Distribution Channel
- Competitive Analysis Market Share
8. Distribution Analysis
- Brand Offerings All Channels
9. Competitive Analysis
- Supplier Benchmarking
- Sensata Technologies
- Continental Automotive Systems
- Huf Holding GmbH Co. KG
- Hamaton Ltd
10. The Last Word
- The Last Word 3 Big Predictions
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 Well-established Brands in Product Portfolio will Help Improve Customer Retention
- Growth Opportunity 2 Providing On-time Updates for TPMS Programming Tools Suppliers Helps TPMS Universal Sensors Suppliers Achieve Higher VIO Coverage
- Growth Opportunity 3 Partnering with Wheel Fitment Shops and Tire Garages will Boost Second Wheel Set TPMS Demand
- Growth Opportunity 4 Developing Smartphone-connected Sensors will Attract the Latest-generation Users and OEMs
12. Next Steps
