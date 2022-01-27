Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
WKN: 893413 ISIN: US14040H1059 
Tradegate
27.01.22
08:04 Uhr
128,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
27.01.2022
Lunchbox: Capital One and Trovata Partnering to Automate Cash Management for Corporate Clients

Trovata to accelerate digital transformation for Capital One and its commercial clients

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Trovata, the leading fintech in automating cash workflows through multi-bank API data aggregation for corporate finance and treasury teams, announced today a distribution agreement with Capital One. In connection with the partnership, Capital One will market and refer Trovata's cash management platform to new and existing commercial and corporate banking clients.

With Trovata's next-gen platform, Capital One will provide an entirely new cash management experience for its commercial clients, with better visibility and insights into multi-bank account balances and historical cash flows, along with powerful projections that help automate cash forecasting.

"Many of our clients are looking for a better, faster and more interactive system of record for managing cash," said Phil Beck, Head of Treasury Management for Capital One. "Trovata is helping us take a major leap forward in providing data-driven workflow automation to support our clients' digital transformation journeys."

Trovata is the first Fintech to achieve global scale aggregating corporate banking data through APIs with many of the world's largest financial institutions. Trovata gives clients a better way to manage cash as a seamless, multi-bank intermediary between their banks and finance stack.

"We're thrilled to partner with Capital One and bring the Trovata experience to its clients and the treasury teams that serve them," said Brett Turner, Founder & CEO for Trovata. "Cash management is all about real-time intelligence and automation. The opportunity to help drive digital transformation for the bank is tremendous."

About Trovata

Trovata makes it easy for businesses to automate cash reporting, forecasting, analysis, and money movement. By bridging the gap between banks and accounting systems, Trovata helps companies gain powerful insights into their cash flows and facilitate better and quicker business decisions. As a next-gen technology platform, Trovata is helping many of the world's largest financial institutions digitally transform commercial and corporate banking with its growing network of direct API integrations. Trovata is based in San Diego, CA.

To learn more visit www.trovata.io. | Twitter:@Trovata_io

CONTACT:
Farah Musallam
916-833-6742
farah@interdependence.com

SOURCE: Lunchbox



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685722/Capital-One-and-Trovata-Partnering-to-Automate-Cash-Management-for-Corporate-Clients

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
