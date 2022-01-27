Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Highlights of the drilling include:

TOG 21-065A which returned a downhole intercept of 9.2 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.47 meters (m). This hole was drilled approximately 325 meters east of hole TOG-13-025 which returned 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53 m (See MEK news release dated 22 May 2013).

Clusters of visible gold were observed in TOG 21-065A between 350.62 and 352.25m. Specks and blebs of gold vary in coarseness between <0.25 and 3 mm, mainly occurring adjacent to or within, narrow white/translucent quartz stringers/patches of silicification.

The zone is characterized as a strongly (silica/albite/iron carbonate) altered felsite unit. Very-fine to fine-grained disseminated cubic pyrite is the dominant sulfide and occurs throughout the altered matrix as well as locally within white quartz-carbonate veinlets. Chalcopyrite is locally present at both the upper and lower contacts to this gold bearing interval.

Holes TOG 21-66,67,68 and 69 targeted the near surface portion of the TOG fold structure further defining the orientation of cross cutting gold bearing quartz veins and the geometry of the fold limbs. Holes TOG 21-64 and 65A targeted flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification within the lowermost portion of the TOG fold structure resulting in the identification of gold mineralization within cross cutting quartz stringers and associated silicification within highly altered TOG stratigraphy. Future drilling will continue to target the down plunge extension of Thomas Ogden fold structure as well as further evaluating the encouraging results from hole 65A.

Table of significant results follow:





Table 1

Drill intercepts are core lengths and true width will be approximately 70 to 80% of drill intercept length.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Drilling has been paused while the company awaits the completion and interpretation of the deep section Induced Polarization (IP) program. Once this data is received, information collected from the Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) soil sampling, oriented core and deep section IP will be combined to generate new drill targets. Drilling is anticipated to resume in approximately 3 weeks.

Drill hole locations are provided in the map below.





Figure 1

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

