FinancialNewsMedia.com: Uranium Prices Expected to Increase In 2022 as Global Demand Jumps along with Increase of Uses

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - A recent article in Investing News focused on where will the price of uranium be in 2022. It said that "Uranium prices finally saw some positivity in 2021 after a decade-long trough. Where will they go from here? Uranium is an important fuel source for the nuclear energy industry. But prices have bottomed out in the past decade, with many investors wondering when the market will rebound. Driven by rising demand and massive supply disruptions, uranium prices shot up in 2007 from US$72 per pound at the start of the year to an all-time high of US$136.22 by early June. However, in the years since then, the spot price for uranium has mainly tracked downward on a steady slope. Since 2012 and through much of 2021, uranium prices traded under the key US$50 level, falling as low as US$18. However, in September 2021, the spot price for uranium shot up to a nine year high of US$50.80." It continued: "When will uranium prices go up? Uranium prices are mainly influenced by aboveground mine supply and demand for nuclear energy. Analysts with a bullish lean believe the uranium market cycle has reached its bottom and that a break to the upside for uranium prices is supported by positive supply and demand fundamentals. On the demand side, nuclear energy generated from 445 reactors around the globe supplies about 10 percent of the world's energy requirements. China alone is constructing 16 new reactors, Russia is constructing three with another 11 planned and India has seven nuclear reactors under construction." Active companies in the markets today include:BASIN URANIUM CORP. (OTCPK: BURCF) (CSE: NCLR), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) (TSX: DML), Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE).

The World Nuclear Association (WNA)'s "Nuclear Fuel Report: Global Scenarios for Demand and Supply Availability 2021-2040" forecasts 2.6 percent annual growth in nuclear generation capacity over the next two decades… "UxC estimates that by 2030 about two-thirds of utility nuclear fuel requirements will not be covered by contracts, and this will reach 81 percent in 2035. The lack of new uranium projects coming online is a considerable part of this equation. As utility inventories decline, they will come to market willing to accept higher contract prices to replenish their energy fuel stock, and secure future supply lines may happen sooner than later. Much higher long-term contract prices will in turn bring uranium spot prices along for the ride."

BASIN URANIUM CORP. (CSE: NCLR.CN) (OTCPK: BURCF) BREAKING NEWS: BASIN URANIUM TO ACQUIRE WRAY MESA URANIUM PROJECT IN UTAH - BASIN URANIUM CORP. ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire a 100%-interest in the Wray Mesa project (the "Property") in Utah.

The Wray Mesa project is comprised of 310 unpatented lode claims totalling 6,219 acres located in San Juan County, Utah. The Property is accessible via Utah State Highway 46 and unpaved Forest Service Roads, with access to power, water and proximal to the town of La Sal. The Property is contiguous to and adjoins Energy Fuel's (EFR-T, UUUU-NYSE) fully-permitted and production-ready La Sal project which includes a number of past-producing uranium and vanadium mines (production of 550,000 lbs U3O8 in 2012). The La Sal project hosts Measured & Indicated resources of 4.1 Mlb of uranium (U3O8) plus 21.5 Mlb of vanadium (V2O5) plus Inferred resources of 0.4 Mlb of uranium plus 1.9 Mlb of vanadium (source: March 25, 2104 Technical Report on La Sal District Project).

"We are excited to acquire the Wray Mesa uranium project which is located in a Tier-1 jurisdiction within the USA, which will benefit from US domestic green energy initiatives." commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "The project has seen an extensive amount of past exploration, with over 495 holes drilled dating back to the late 1970's, and is located next to one of the premier US-focused uranium producers, Energy Fuels. The extensive past exploration should allow our exploration team to quickly design an exploration program to follow-up on a number of the high-grade historic intercepts."CONTINUED…Read the BASIN URANIUM full press release by going to: https://basinuranium.ca/news/

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE) recently announced that the Company has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management ("EPCM") contract for the FEED stage of the Rook I Project to Hatch with work well underway. Hatch is a global leader in project management and engineering with extensive experience delivering mining projects in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

The awarding of the EPCM contract comes at the conclusion of a rigorous and competitive tender process involving multiple globally recognized industry firms. Integrating fully into the owner's team, Hatch is responsible for providing NexGen with engineering, procurement, and execution planning services, along with supporting overall project management.

Following the successful completion of the Rook I Feasibility Study in February of this year, NexGen is transitioning into the next stage of advanced project development with the commencement of FEED. In line with the optimized project execution strategy, the FEED stage will advance overall engineering to a 40-45% level of completion with associated cost estimate, fully define long-lead procurement actions, and further refine execution planning to prepare the Project for the pending construction stage. This FEED stage is scheduled for completion in Q3 2022 and will be undertaken concurrently with the engagement, Environmental Assessment ("EA") and Licensing workstreams.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) recently announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC)recently announced the Company has completed the transactions contemplated in the definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One"), and has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1A") for a total purchase price of $112 million in cash together with an additional $2.9 million in estimated working capital (primarily pre-paid insurance and land payments) and the assumption of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the "Acquisition"). Uranium One is the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.

The Acquisition was fully funded with UEC's existing cash on hand. Subsequent to closing, UEC holds approximately $120 million of cash and liquid assets.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML) recently reported that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF").

David Cates, Denison's President & CEO, commented "The McClean Lake mill remains a strategically significant asset in the AthabascaBasin region - representing the only uranium milling facility currently operating in Canada. The amendment to the operating licence for the McClean Lake Operation allows for the expansion of the TMF, such that the facility will be well positioned to serve as a regional milling centre for current and future uranium mining projects in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin for many years to come.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press release issued by BASIN URANIUM CORP. by a non-affiliated third party.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757