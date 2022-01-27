Stockton, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTCQX: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that its iconic Vibe By California branded retail dispensary in Stockton, California, is a finalist in the Official Community Choice Awards in San Joaquin County for Best Cannabis Store. The OCCA is part of the Stockton Record and the USA Today Network.

Vibe's Stockton dispensary has set out to redefine what it means to be a quality cannabis dispensary and attributes its success to a culture of client care and knowledgeable staff. Vibe is renowned for its large selection of cannabis products at the best prices, featuring Hype Cannabis Co. and an expertly curated selection of California's top brands.

The Vibe Stockton Team (Image: Vibe By California)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7473/111847_5729241aa442e89a_002full.jpg

"We take pride in our friendly and diverse environment, which encourages interaction and helps in building a better understanding of our customers," stated Richard McLean, Vibe's Head of Retail.

"I am extremely honored to work with a team that is so dedicated to customer satisfaction, and proud to be chosen by our community," added Stockton store manager, LaToya Daniel.

To learn more about Vibe please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

About Hype Cannabis Co.

Hype Cannabis Co. products are hand-crafted, hand-picked, naturally cured, and trimmed by hand in limited batches. Our cultivators are involved from cultivation to packaging ensuring a high-quality craft product. The pesticide-free process produces a diverse range of strains from popular crowd-pleasers to unique cultivars to satisfy a variety of taste sensations and experiences.

Everyone on our HYPE team is passionate about the plant, and every product we create showcases the care and attention we give to our cultivation. From flower to wax, we stand behind everything we produce. We are fanatical about plant education and community, reach out to us on social media to join the conversation on how this amazing plant connects the world.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD (cannabidiol) products. Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe by California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Company Contact

Bill Mitoulas

Phone: +1 416.479.9547

Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com

Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111847