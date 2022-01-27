DGAP-News: Comcast Twin Cities

Comcast recently announced a major expansion of its Comcast RISE program to now include all women-owned businesses regardless of race or ethnicity in Comcast services areas nationwide, including the Twin Cities. This expansion of the Comcast RISE program furthers its efforts to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools they need to thrive. In its first year alone, Comcast RISE provided more than $60 million in grants, marketing and technology services to more than 6,700 small businesses owned by people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans, among others. Of the 6,700 Comcast RISE recipients to date, nearly 70% are businesses owned by women of color, which spurred Comcast to take a deeper look into the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. According to a study by the National Association of Women Business Owners, 42% of businesses in the U.S. are owned by women, with more than 1,800 new businesses being started every day. That's nearly five times the national average. However, according to the same study, women-owned businesses are growing at only half the rate of those run by men, namely because women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed. Comcast RISE, a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, is accepting applications now through June 17, 2022. Twin Cities small businesses owned by people of color and all women-owned small businesses are encouraged to apply for the chance to receive consulting, media, and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs. Since the program's inception, Comcast announced over 200 Twin Cities small businesses as Comcast RISE recipients. This includes Revival, Stunning Beauty Supplies and The Greenery Minneapolis, all local woman-owned businesses and Comcast RISE recipients. 'This opportunity is a positive aspect to my business and the community. Not only will we be able to reach more prospects, we'll also be able to add a few employees to the team,' said Henrietta Smaller of Stunning Beauty Supplies in Burnsville, Minnesota. 'It feels great to know someone believes in me and my dream.' Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive. Over the next 10 years, Comcast is committing $1 billion to programs, like Comcast RISE, and partnerships to reach an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. Comcast RISE, which just celebrated its one-year anniversary, will continue to be open to racially and ethnically diverse small business owners. The expanded Comcast RISE eligibility to all women-owned businesses is effective now. More information and the applications to apply for marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Corporation Jill Hornbacher +1 651-425-1695 jill_hornbacher@comcast.com Company Website https://twincities.comcast.com/

