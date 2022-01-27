Star Alliance International Corp. Expands its Management Team

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("STAR"). STAR is pleased to introduce Weverson Correia, as its new chief executive officer.

Weverson Correia has over his career, expanded international markets for the companies he has worked for using his skills to expand revenue generating worldwide markets. His strategic initiatives for sales, marketing, and new product launches in Global markets helped develop new business. He has consistently exceeded expectations through market analysis, customer/distributor education, negotiating program buy-in, and finding new distribution channels. Weverson's extensive experience brings innovative ideas to increase margins, improve productivity, and enhance customer service. He analyzes new product requirements, developing sales forecasts, and pricing structure and can build, train, and manage high performance teams.

Mr. Correia has taken over the day to day management of our California and Honduras mining operations working closely with Juan Lemus. He is also working through the due diligence necessary to complete the purchase of 51% of Lion Works Advertising, SA, that owns the Genesis gold extraction process. Mr. Correia's fluency in Spanish and his relationships in Central and South America will be vital to the company's strategy.

Weverson Correia, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, "It is an honor and privilege to be appointed CEO of Star Alliance International. I am excited about the prospects of the Company and its new projects. I look forward to the opportunity to increase shareholder value in this amazing organization."

Juan Lemus, CEO and founder of Genesis added, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add the Genesis system to STAR Alliance. The opportunity to acquire or joint venture with struggling mines is so exciting. I am really looking forward to working closely with Mr. Correia and Mr. Carey."

Richard Carey, Chairman of Star Alliance International, commented, "We are delighted with the addition of Weverson to our team. His experience along with his management skills and fluency in Spanish and Portuguese will be invaluable support to our corporate strategy and growth plans. We look forward to providing further updates to our shareholders."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled, over the years, in California.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our California mining leases.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

In December 2021 The Company acquired 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana SA (Commsa), a HonduranCorporation. Commsa owns the mining rights to five mines that run along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River. This acquisition becomes effective on January 1, 2022. We will commence mining operations very shortly and the Company plans to expand operations as soon as possible.

In November 2021, STAL entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 49% of Lions Works Advertising, SA, a Guatemala Corporation that owns the "Genesis" ore extraction process. Since signing the Letter of Intent the company has renegotiated and will now acquire a 51% interest. The green, environmentally friendly process, extracts up to 98% of the gold ore from the rock. A single module processes 300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extraction is up to 400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

The Company plans to market" Genesis" to mining companies worldwide.

