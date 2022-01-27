Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Comments on Potential 5G Interference with Aircraft Radar Altimeters

5G mmWave Networks Do Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a pioneer in high-performance, 5G mmWave wireless technology and provider of chipsets, modules, software and IP, commented on recent reports from US federal agencies on the potential for certain radio frequencies used for 5G networks to interfere with the operation of aircraft radar altimeters. The concern has focused on the potential for US carriers' 5G use of C-Band spectrum in the 3.7 - 3.98 GHz range to interfere with aircraft radio altimeters that operate in the 4.0 GHz - 4.2 GHz range. In comparison, the 5G mmWave specification defines operation at frequencies above 24GHz and in no way should affect the operation of aircraft radar altimeters.

"There has been recent publicity regarding the potential for 5G C-band devices to interfere with the safe operation of aircraft radar altimeters," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "It should be clear that this potential issue does not apply to the 5G mmWave frequencies that are used by Peraso products, which do not operate in the 5G C-band spectrum."

Additionally, Peraso believes the mmWave frequency band is the ideal 5G band for operation at airports. As airports are generally highly congested, users are often frustrated with a lack of wireless connectivity performance or even simple access to the network. Due to its high capacity and fast download and upload speeds, mmWave technology can alleviate user frustration by providing the ability to download full-length movies in a few seconds, upload large files to a network or share a video call with family prior to long flights.

US carriers have announced plans to deploy 5G mmWave to major US airports, with AT&T initially targeting 25 airports by the end of 2022. Today, all US Apple iPhone 12s and iPhone 13s support mmWave, providing users of these iPhones the ability to utilize fast 5G networks, with peak throughput above 1Gbps. Peraso believes the broad availability of mmWave frequency bands will be a key differentiating service from US carriers, as users demand highly reliable service in airports and other highly congested environments.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

