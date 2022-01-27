Meta Music Studios Introduces 'The Apollo Project' Gaming Platform for the 'Metaverse of Music'

Combination of free-to-play and play-to-earn games, the music and joy-filled blockchain-based platform lets players earn in-game tokens that can be cashed out for fiat

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / The Apollo Project, referred to as "TAP," is a metaverse of music - the MusicVerse - filled with music and joy and brought to life by Meta Music Studios. Today TAP introduces its next-generation blockchain-based dVerse, the Decentralized Metaverse, also known as a Decentralized Online Entertainment (DOE) platform. The dVerse will host entertainment products focusing on music and joy-filled games. These games incorporate a combination of the Free-To-Play Games Market and the dynamism of the much newer NFT-based Play-To-Earn Market, creating a new and unique genre, Free-to-Earn (F2E).

TAP is the first NFT project developed by Meta Music Studios founder and game industry heavyweight, Steve Gray. The first batch of NFTs for sale will be available by the end of the month. TAP Stars, an avatar growing game, will be the first game with the launch set for February 2022. Additional games will be introduced over the next twelve months including: TAP Crews, TAP Karaoke, TAP Runner, and TAP Capoeira. For more information, visit tap.live.

"I have been watching the metaverse for years as the market developed, but now there is definitely a hot market opportunity and I'm excited to create the new MusicVerse which will become a world for entertainers and entertainment," said Steve Gray, Meta Music Studios CEO.

Today the metaverse is home to the newest blockchain-based games which are on a fast trajectory, estimated to have a compound annual growth rate of as much as 25 to 30 percent--three to four times the growth rate of the traditional, and mature, games market.

The newly created 'MusicVerse' mixes founder Steve Gray's lifelong passion for music with his love of games. Gray spent years as an executive at Tencent Games, the world's largest game company, where he developed an innovative user and data-driven game design and development method that helped Tencent Games grow from $500 million to $15.6 billion over the course of eight years and popularized the Free-to-Play genre. Prior to Tencent, Gray worked at other games companies including Electronic Arts where he was executive producer of the Lord of the Rings which had sales of more than $1 billion.

"Our innovative Free-to-Earn category will let the elements of avatars, worlds and music come to life and all our tools and services related to creating content will be free," Gray explained. "The platform leverages the size, high production values and game design ethic from F2P (free-to-play) games, but merges in the ability of the community to participate financially in the success of the products and their content."

In the new MusicVerse, music lovers and gamers will discover, create, play and enjoy music and games. According to Gray, "Fun is number one and great music will be at the core of everything we are creating. We will feature great virtual performances and concerts. NFTs will fill the imagination space of the MusicVerse. We will deliver dividends to the music industry from the metaverse."

Images: link

About The Apollo Project (TAP)

The Apollo Project's ("TAP") MusicVerse, brought to you by Meta Music Studios, is a Metaverse filled with entertainers, entertainment, music and joy. We are building a new digital world genre called Free to Earn (F2E), which takes advantage of the size and customization model of Free-to-Play games and combines it with the NFT and community-based gameplay of Play to Earn. For more information, visit tap.live.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Meta Music

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685285/Meta-Music-Studios-Introduces-The-Apollo-Project-Gaming-Platform-for-the-Metaverse-of-Music