Greenworks Chooses GaN Systems for Super Charging Station

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that the Greenworks' 24V Cordless Stick Vacuum supercharging station features GaN Systems power transistors. The collaboration underscores the trend towards USB charging becoming the ubiquitous solution for charging consumer, household, and industrial products. Incorporating a multi-port USB charger into the Greenworks charging station improves the convenience of charging everyday products and helps reduce the need for additional chargers that tend to clutter home and workspaces.

Greenworks 24V Cordless Stick Vacuum utilizes GaN Systems for maximum charging performance.

GaN Systems delivers the fast charging and small form factors needed for Greenworks' charging station. Greenworks is the leading provider of battery-operated power equipment that strives to make sustainable, eco-friendly products purposefully designed to deliver the highest performance with the lowest environmental impact.

The Greenworks super charging station offers users fast-charging of multiple devices in one convenient charge location:

Charges up to six items simultaneously, including the onboard 24V battery, a second 24V auxiliary battery, and four portable electronics.

Features three USB-C charging ports and one USB-A charging port. The 24,000 mAh USB-C power bank is detachable and can charge three portable electronic devices simultaneously, including computers, phones, and tablets.

Allows users to recharge in 30 minutes or less quickly.

In addition to the charging station, the Greenworks 24V Cordless Stick Vacuum features up to 45 minutes of runtime when fully charged and features a 500W brushless motor with three power modes boasting up to 170 air watts of suction power, offering 50% more suction than the leading competitor stick vac. It also includes LED lighting illuminating hard-to-reach spaces and a washable/reusable HEPA filter.

"It's clear that GaN is becoming the universal choice for chargers and adapters beyond smartphone and computing products. It's great to see USB charging expand into more and more adjacent markets like the Greenworks cordless stick vacuum," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems.

GaN Systems' transistors and reference designs meet consumer and industrial market charger requirements. GaN chargers are up to 4X smaller than conventional chargers and meet the fast-changing needs of today's devices.

