Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Announces Annual Results for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021, Showing Increases in Revenues and Assets

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:TDRK), a real estate developer and advisory services company, is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual report with OTC Markets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

During the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, we want to highlight the following increases:

Our Assets increased to $395,738 from $0 Our Revenues increased to $18,000 form $0

Furthermore, in conjunction with two real estate loans provided by the company it has acquired a 10% equity and ownership stake in the 1.46 acre parcel, referenced as Cabin Branch; and a 5% equity stake in a planned 17,235 sq ft commercial project, referenced as Waldorf B-4 which is scheduled to commence construction in Q2 of 2022.

As mentioned in our Press Release dated January 5, 2022, the Tiderock management team, has spent the last year focused on building a foundation for growth and prospecting real estate projects. As of today, the Company has over $600 million in real estate development projects in our pipeline with a revenue potential of $45M over the next 24 months.

The company is also focused on acquiring land and specific projects to increase its asset portfolio, generate recurring revenue, and maximize investment of our own capital.

Tiderock CEO, Thomas Fore stated, "As the year progressed, inquiries for our services skyrocketed. We attribute this to getting the word out of my new venture along with our strategic partnership with Port One Companies. It has taken some time to commence revenues, we anticipate continued significant growth in revenues during 2022 as many of these projects start to come online."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a real estate investment, advisory services, and development company with over 20 years of experience. We specialize in deal structure and planning, entitlements, budgeting and project management with over $200 million in current projects. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

