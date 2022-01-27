DevOps Institute Launches Continuing Education Program to Foster Lifelong Learning for IT Professionals and Organizations

New program helps DevOps Institute Learning Community Members stay up-to-date on skills necessary to advance their careers by renewing certifications through continuing education units

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced its new Continuing Education Program. DevOps Institute's goal is to foster the spirit of continuous learning for all DevOps humans looking to advance their careers and help lead their organizations toward DevOps maturity. The Continuing Education Program equips certified members with the skills, knowledge, ideas, and learning (SKIL) necessary to stay relevant, optimize emerging trends, and meet their professional goals.

To retain their DevOps Institute certification, individuals will need to renew their certifications every two years by obtaining Continuing Education Units (CEUs). They must also be a Learning Community Member in good standing. Learn more about the Continuing Education Program: devopsinstitute.com/continuing-education

"In today's workplace environment, lifelong learning is essential to all humans, and particularly those in IT undergoing a DevOps journey," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The Continuing Education Program offers an extensive selection of activities and opportunities that focus on learning, skills development, staying current with modern practices, and professional growth in the digital age."

The Continuing Education Program benefits individual DevOps professionals and IT organizations in the following ways:

Benefits for Individuals:

Provides greater value to certifications through continuing education credits

Allows individuals to stay competitive with current and most relevant DevOps skills, knowledge, ideas and learning

Supports continuous upskilling that leads to DevOps career advancement opportunities

Demonstrates commitment to professional development to current and potential employers

Boosts resume, personal brand, and marketability to stand out to employers and customers

Increases work productivity and efficiency

Benefits for Organizations:

Enhances employee recruitment and retention - in a competitive hiring market, DevOps professionals want to know that their organization is willing to support and invest in their professional growth

Provides passion and purpose - fostering a culture of continuous learning where work has meaning and purpose

Assists with cross-training and coverage - through learning new or hybrid DevOps skills

Increases team productivity and efficiency

Reduces costs - through reduced downtime, fewer errors, less turnover

How Continuing Education Credits Work

All DevOps Institute certifications expire after two years. To renew a DevOps Institute certification, individuals and organizations must upgrade to DevOps Institute Learning Community Membership and earn the required number of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through eligible learning activities before the certification expiration date.

For more information on renewing certifications with Continuing Education Credits, visit the FAQ page .

"As the demand for a highly-skilled IT workforce continues to grow, we must provide the necessary learning channels for people to extend their desired skill sets holistically," noted Rinku Sachdeva, Director of Learning and Certification at DevOps Institute. "Continuing Education programs are not only a value shared by many in the IT industry, but they also speak to the diversity of subject matter and employment requirements that are continually evolving. As the certification authority for the Humans of DevOps, we are focused on providing the curriculum and opportunity for anyone to succeed in their career."

Whether IT professionals want to advance their career, get started in a new field, or pursue a new passion, DevOps Institute has a wide variety of educational experiences and certification offerings that will help members extend their value to employers.

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/

Twitter | @DEVOPSINST

LinkedIn | /devops-institute

YouTube | DevOps Institute

Instagram | @humansofdevops

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg