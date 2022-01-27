Croma-Pharma (Croma), today announced that the decentralized procedure for its botulinum toxin to gain market authorization in Europe has been accomplished. This important step is the basis to complete Croma's already comprehensive portfolio.

Croma's botulinum toxin submission in Europe is based on the data of 3 completed randomized, placebo-controlled phase III trials that enrolled a total of >1000 subjects in Europe and the US. National phases to grant the market authorization across Europe are following now.

A game changer for Croma-Pharma and the aesthetic industry

By adding its own botulinum toxin to the already broad portfolio Croma catapults itself to a new level within the aesthetic industry.

Offering already a wide selection of HA fillers, PDO threads, PRP and scientific skincare products, the botulinum toxin was the missing piece to compete with world leaders in this sector.

"We are pleased to announce that our toxin has now accomplished the decentralized procedure in Europe and will continue with the market authorization in major European countries in the next months. With this, we will now be able to complete our portfolio to meet all the needs of our customers", Managing Director Andreas Prinz points out.

Partnership with Hugel

Croma has licensed the product from the Korean toxin producer Hugel Inc. for Europe and established a joint venture company in 2018 with Hugel, Inc., in order to develop and commercialize Croma's HA filler products together with Hugel's botulinum toxin product in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

About Croma

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses with own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Besides a broad range of HA fillers from the own production site, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and high-quality skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.

About Hugel, Inc.

Established in Korea in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics providing botulinum toxin formulation under different brand names such as BOTULAX and LETYBO in numerous countries across the world. Dedicated to provide proven, high quality medical aesthetic solutions that satisfy both consumers' and practitioners' needs, Hugel is leading the Korean market with its botulinum toxin.

PR2LET0122GMXb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005535/en/

Contacts:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Michael Donhofer

Director Global Marketing Public Relation

Phone: +43 676 84 68 68 823

Mail: michael.donhofer@croma.at

Web: www.croma.at