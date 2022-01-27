Digital Health Architect platform helps healthcare organizations and virtual care vendors integrate evidence-based content from UpToDate, Emmi and Lexicomp for health consumers and providers

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced the preview release ofDigital Health Architect, a rich and dynamic clinical content platform designed to deliver turnkey access to best-in-class health consumer content and clinical decision support for healthcare organizations as well as digital health technology and virtual care vendors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005280/en/

"We're pleased to support physicians and patients with seamless telehealth experiences," said Dr. Peter Alperin, Vice President, Product, at Doximity, the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. "Wolters Kluwer's evidence-based content helps Doximity members provide a high level of care to their patients, with efficient access to trusted information."

Trusted content is key to telemedicine success

As virtual care continues to grow and mature, hospitals and health systems are expanding connected care experiences for health consumers both on-site and at home. To ensure consumer confidence and provider adoption, Digital Health Architect offers unbiased clinical content that is harmonized for both patients and providers. Wolters Kluwer's unified telehealth approach optimizes virtual care delivery workflows, supports shared decision-making, and helps improve health outcomes.

"Healthcare consumers need consistent and ubiquitously available health and medical information they can access across multiple interactive care experiences in order to help them make informed decisions about their health and to stay connected with their providers," said Yaw Fellin, Vice President, Product and Solutions, Clinical Effectiveness, at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "That content must also be trustworthy, aligned with physician guidance, and delivered in ways patients can relate to and understand, which is exactly what Digital Health Architect is designed to do out of the box."

Maintenance-free clinical content solutions for patients and clinicians

Digital Health Architect eliminates the investment and ongoing costs that hospitals and health systems would need to develop and maintain high quality and rich content that engages health consumers in multiple formats. The medical content is easily consumed and delivered through web services and APIs to support a variety of use cases. Built-in analytics and reporting capabilities make it easy to understand engagement patterns and usage across patient populations, helping to easily quantify ROI.

Support for new virtual care workflows

Digital Health Architect embeds decision-making aids to support a variety of digital health applications. The versatile platform also enables health consumers to directly access medical articles and multimedia resources on diseases, conditions, medications, and healthy living from UpToDate, Lexicomp and Emmi. This curated digital "front door" for patients can be easily added into an app or website with API links so users are always accessing the most current information. This approach also boosts the provider toolkit for virtual care workflows with video, animation, chat, texting, voice and more.

For providers, Digital Health Architect seamlessly integrates UpToDate clinical decision support in virtual care platforms and electronic medical record (EMR) systems. With UpToDate in the virtual care clinical user experience, providers avoid toggling between windows or looking away from a patient. Now they can stay connected to the patient online while finding faster answers to clinical questions without leaving the workflow. This saves time for patients and providers, improves the quality of patient/provider communication, and can improve patient satisfaction, a key factor for better value-based reimbursement.

Watch this video about Wolters's Kluwer's Digital Health Architect.

Learn more about Wolters Kluwer's Digital Health Architect.

Read this news on our website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005280/en/

Contacts:

Media

André Rebelo

Sr. Global Public Relations Manager

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 (781) 392-2411

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com