Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Group Innovations, Inc. Releases Year-End 2021 Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

Poko Group (POKO) is a collection of CBD focused companies which brings innovative, inspiring CBD solutions to a global market. Our business comprises nine independent units that work seamlessly together, our management team have extensive experience in the CBD and Payment processing space.

In August 2021 we announced the purchase of Brunswick Resources Inc. After receiving all required regulatory approvals including listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), our stock began to trade under the symbol POKO. We eliminated any indebtedness and completed a private placement of $850,260.00 at 11 cents per share - the sale was for 7,729,635 shares. In the four months we have been a publicly held company we have achieved a number of exciting goals, and we have positioned POKO for significant revenue and income in 2022.

With Europe reopening, we are seeing a considerable number of marketing opportunities to meet with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and distributors. In October 2021 we attended the White Label Expo in Frankfurt, Germany , our first trade show and marketing event since prior to the ongoing global covid-19 pandemic, where we exhibited our Canmed white label luxury skin care line and lifestyle brand . The expo gave us the perfect opportunity to showcase many products, and innumerable potential customers tasted and tested our CBD edibles, CBD beverages and CBD skin care products and supplements. Of particular interest were our CBD pouches, a new and exciting line of products especially for customers in France and Germany. We have already signed an agreement to exhibit white label products at the World White Label Expo in London in March of this year - 7,000 attendees are expected.

In November we attended the Balance Festival , one of the premier wellness expos in the UK. Balance features chefs, trainers, yoga instructors and vendors selling a wide range of health and wellness products; it was the perfect opportunity to showcase our CBD edibles, CBD beverages and CBD skin care products and supplements. Of particular interest, again, were our CBD pouches. We had a great show and finished the expo with a number of customer agreements.

POKO manufacturers and markets skin care products of the highest possible quality, with all-natural ingredients and the finest CBD, for people to better maintain their skin and manage skin problems such as acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, hyper-pigmentation and dullness. We continue to develop new products to expand our outstanding skin care line; we are also collaborating with a pharmacist to formulate at least five new supplements for overall health, to fortify hair, skin and fingernails, and to treat reduced testosterone, menopause and muscle and joint pain and deterioration. We expect to have these products ready for the marketplace later this year.

On the retail front, our skin care line is now being sold by Arnotts , a division of Selfridges Group. Due to supply chain issues we were limited to the number of products we could send to the store, but we anticipate shipping far more product this year. We also signed a two-year marketing agreement with one of the world's most renowned rugby stars, Rob Kearney , an influencer who will amplify our brand and expand our retail footprint in Ireland and the UK and beyond. Mr. Kearney likes our cruelty-free vegan skin care brand, which he feels aligns with his core values. The agreement is for two years, and Mr. Kearny will be compensated with cash and stock.

In 2021 we received two exciting awards for our products! Our luxury facial oil won the gold medal award in the YOUR HEALTHY LIVING Awards for best CBD product - this is a huge accomplishment and an incredible opportunity for POKO to promote its skin care line to some of the most influential people in the UK beauty industry. The second award was a silver medal in the Beauty Bible awards for correcting eye cream (ours reduces fine lines and puffiness under the eyes).

In December we entered into an agreement to purchase 20 percent of Rocket Science Supplements Ltd. of Bradford, England . Rocket Science is a large contract manufacturer working in the vitamin, minerals and supplements space: the company specializes in encapsulation and has an hourly capacity of 80,000 capsules, with a potential daily capacity of up to 1 million capsules; the company manufactures vegan, soft-gel and time-release capsules. This agreement enables us to be far more competitive in the industry by reducing our costs and giving us entre to the volume discount market. The purchase price was POKO common stock.

We have also entered into agreements with three major distributors to market our products, including Blazed Wholesale , a UK corporation and part of Organic Products Distribution Group, the largest organic distributor in Europe and the EC. Blazed markets to a wide range of independent retailers, franchises and the booming online CBD retail industry, with direct distribution to ecommerce sites worldwide. We are moving quickly and anticipate our products in stores and/or online, via Blazed, by the end of February 2022; we have already began working with Blazed on a mass marketing campaign across its network.

Finally, through our partners, we have received Irish Government Support to help us increase staff and cover costs associated with the expansion of our business, and we will reapply for the Grant this year.

All POKO units are various marketing stages, and we anticipate announcements throughout the year to keep shareholders current on all developments. We are currently producing marketing videos, images and other materials for a media push we have planned for February 2022.

As you can tell we are very excited about 2022 and beyond and we are working hard to identify new opportunities and close whatever opportunities are approaching the finish line. We could not have accomplished so much in four months without the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

I would like to close by wishing you and your families good health and happiness in 2022. Thanks for your support.

