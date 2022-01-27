Ingram Micro today announced its leading cloud ecosystem platform business, CloudBlue, has acquired Keenondots, a pure-play Commerce Platform-as-a-Service business headquartered in Enschede, The Netherlands. The acquisition brings new and powerful end-to-end automation capabilities to the CloudBlue platform, with ready-made integrations designed to simplify and accelerate customers' transition to an Everything-as-a-Service business. Keenondots adopted Ingram Micro's CloudBlue platform in 2010 to help automate its internal ordering, provisioning and invoicing processes, and in 2015, began licensing CloudBlue as the backbone of its Commerce Platform. The Keenondots team, including CEO Coen Korver and founder and CTO Laurens van Alphen, have joined CloudBlue.

"The addition of Keenondots furthers our commitment to developing new cloud ecosystems to help accelerate our customers' digital transformation through automation and support of Everything-as-a-Service offerings," said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue at Ingram Micro. "We welcome Keenondots to CloudBlue and look forward to continuing to empower our customers to build, manage and grow their cloud services businesses with greater speed and efficiency."

"We have a longstanding and successful relationship with CloudBlue and we are excited to join their innovative and dynamic team," said Coen Korver, CEO of Keenondots. "Joining forces will allow us to play an even stronger role in helping our mutual partners accelerate their path to success in the as-a-service economy."

"Adding Keenondots' technology and team to CloudBlue is another excellent example of Ingram Micro's dedication to anticipating and meeting the needs of its partners through investment in the business, be it via acquisition or organic," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "Our team at Platinum is actively encouraging Paul Bay and his executive team to continue their agenda of aggressive growth in key strategic areas and we support their efforts to add the technology needed to achieve it. We look forward to helping Ingram Micro pursue more opportunities to help the company achieve its strategic objectives even faster."

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides a hyperscale platform with hypergrowth products and services that allows providers to launch and manage an omni-product, multi-tier and multi-channel marketplace. With CloudBlue, providers can access and capitalize on a hyperconnected ecosystem of 200+ top-selling vendors, 200+ leading brands and more than 80,000 partners globally. Many of the world's best-known software and SaaS vendors, digital service providers, technology distributors, tech manufacturers, managed services providers, and value-added resellers rely on CloudBlue's leading CloudBlue Commerce and CloudBlue Connect platforms to automate, aggregate and sell both their own cloud services as well as those from third-party vendors. CloudBlue powers more than 200 of the world's largest provider cloud marketplaces, which collectively represent more than 30 million enterprise cloud subscriptions. For more information visit www.cloudblue.com.

About Keenondots

Keenondots is a Pure-Play-Platform company that provides IT solution partners with a customizable Cloud Automation Platform based on CloudBlue technology. The platform is offered as a managed service and enables partners to fully automate their service delivery and invoicing processes. Keenondots also assists ISVs to enter the CloudBlue ecosystem by helping them with the development of a CloudBlue Connector. Keenondots is based in the Netherlands and is partner of CloudBlue. For more information visit www.keenondots.com.

