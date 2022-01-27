Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV on Pluto TV

Fans of one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world can now watch multiple weekly matches from LaLiga and UEFA Champions League, exclusive interviews, and more all day-everyday on its dedicated Pluto TV Channel in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Cinedigm?(NASDAQ:CIDM),?the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan?bases, announced today that the Company's soccer-centric service Realmadrid TV has launched on Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company and the leading free streaming television service. With a loyal and passionate global fanbase, Real Madrid is one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The partnership looks to significantly expand Realmadrid TV'sfootprint by tapping into Pluto TV's extensive and enthusiastic sports audience. The channel will join Pluto TV's sports category, which include channels such as NFL Channel, MLB, PGA Tour, and more.

Real Madrid is the most successful club in Europe winning the coveted Champions League a record 13 times. Realmadrid TV, which launched last year, provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's LaLiga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the streaming channel plays classic programming, features exclusive club insight, breaking news and more. More than 8,000 hours of content is available annually. Currently, the streaming channel features the following programming:

Real Madrid's La Liga Games

Live Press Conferences

Exclusive Interviews

Live Training Sessions

Classic Matches

Magazine Shows

Real Madrid News Programming

"Real Madrid has one of the most loyal fanbases worldwide, with more than 450 million fans across the globe. With Real Madrid's strong and continually growing fanbase in the U.S., Realmadrid TV now offers those fans an incredible opportunity to catch the latest matches, news, and revisit classic moments in the club's history," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Realmadrid TV on Pluto TV brings the world's most famous and successful soccer team to one of the most popular ad-supported streaming services, giving fans across the country a close look at the team they love."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT PLUTO TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of over 54 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and 26 countries.

