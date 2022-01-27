Tinyclues' State of CRM Research highlights gaps in CRM resources and reveals strategic focuses for 2022

Today, Tinyclues, a CRM Marketing Technology Company, released the results of a quantitative research study focusing on CRM Marketers. The State of CRM research report is based on a survey delivered to nearly 100 CRM marketers worldwide. The research focuses on CRM marketers' key challenges, tech resources, marketing strategies, and tactics to improve customer centricity in 2022. This is the latest wave in a series of annual CRM studies from Tinyclues.

The findings highlight that CRM Marketers face a new set of challenges in 2022 with specific concerns around the connectivity of tech solutions and personalization. The top gaps CRM marketers identified were 48% mentioned a need for tech solutions that are easier to integrate, 44% selected easier access to data, and 43% solutions that connect more easily into their existing stack. This highlights the need for CRM marketers to build a connected, full stack solution and the ability to make better use of their data.

Creating personalized, relevant experiences for customers is also a big area of concern for CRM marketers with 37% of marketers saying a need for better personalization capabilities is a big gap. To dig into this further, Tinyclues took a closer look at best in class CRM programs (those that have an integrated tech stack and a deeper view into their customer among other attributes) to identify areas on which CRM marketers should focus.

Best in class marketers are 68% more likely to use preference centers to learn more about their customers and 9% more likely to personalize content. This shows that advanced CRM programs are dialed into customer preferences as it relates to what content they want to see and the channels on which they wish to communicate. In fact, best in class CRM marketers 43% more likely to employ an omnichannel CRM marketing strategy while the total sample was more likely to stick to a single CRM channel.

"This year we are really seeing a shift in focus toward delivering relevant experiences for each individual customer," says Benoit Bouteille VP of Customer Success at Tinyclues. "And they are looking for technical solutions that integrate together to help them deliver these experiences through omnichannel activation, personalization capabilities, optimization, and measurement." CRM solutions will no doubt have to focus on interoperability to deliver on the expectations of CRM marketers in the months and years ahead.

Tinyclues is a CRM Marketing Technology company that has delivered over 100,000 campaigns and has optimized campaigns on over $100B dollars in transactions. Based on more than a decade of CRM technology experience, Tinyclues has built a solution designed to empower CRM marketers to deliver on their business goals by placing their customers at the center of their marketing strategy. With technology that predicts customer buying intent for every offering in a brand's portfolio, over 250 enterprise customers, globally, have used Tinyclues to increase revenue and elevate customer satisfaction through multi-channel CRM marketing. Tinyclues is the recipient of the Sammy award for "Product of the Year" and the Martech Breakthrough Award for "Best Enterprise CRM Solution." Tinyclues has been listed as a "Vendor to Watch" in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a "Cool Vendor ' within their Multichannel Marketing Report. G2 awarded Tinyclues the "Users Love Us" and "High-Performer Enterprise Winter and Spring 2021" certifications. Tinyclues' EMEA headquarters is in Paris, France and U.S. headquarters is located in New York, U.S.

