Supersapiens and EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team Announce Partnership

Supersapiens and EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team are proud to announce a partnership for the 2022 race season.

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 27, 2022and EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Teamare proud to announce a partnership for the 2022 race season. Powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, a revolutionary window into the body, Supersapiens delivers innovative insights that will help the Italian-registered team make informed fueling decisions to optimize training and recovery. The EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team is a UCI ProTeam and in 2021, the squad appeared in its first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia where Lorenzo Fortunato made history by winning Stage 14.

"EOLO-KOMETA's success over the past few years has been impressive to watch. What stood out to us at Supersapiens is their core mission to promote healthy lifestyle habits and to use the bike as a platform to inspire positive and lasting behavior change," said Phil Southerland, CEO and Founder of Supersapiens.

The Supersapiens and EOLO-KOMETA relationship was born during this year's Mallorca 312 presented by Supersapiens Gran Fondo. It was there that Southerland connected with Alberto Contador, and a brief conversation showcased how aligned the two are around a collective mission.

"Alberto fundamentally understands the value of a successful fueling strategy and also has vivid stories that illuminate the consequences of nutritional mistakes," Southerland said. "Quickly we recognized the opportunity to empower all of EOLO-KOMETA - from the juniors to the pros - and saw a path to help them avoid some of the challenges that young riders experience. I am excited to support a young and hungry team and ready to watch them battle it out against the best in the world."

For any athlete, energy management is key to success. Paired to the Abbott glucose sport biosensor, the Supersapiens app and Energy Bandwill be the unlock for glucose control and energy management for EOLO-KOMETA riders and staff. With real-time glucose data and powerful analytics, they have the tools to optimize performance and recovery nutrition. The Supersapiens Energy Band, Version Zero is the first and only performance wearable device that is capable of reading glucose data directly from a biosensor. It can be worn on the wrist or attached to a bike's handlebars, syncs directly with Abbott's biosensor via Bluetooth, and displays minute-by-minute glucose data.

"Right from the start, and from both sides, there was great interest in fostering this partnership. We had the first meeting in October, and in a very short time, we arrived at the signing," Fran Contador, GM of EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team. "I am very happy to have found such an important partner in Supersapiens. They will help us better oversee the fueling and nutrition of our riders, which we believe will directly improve performance."

Through real-time glucose data monitoring, EOLO-KOMETA riders can better understand their body's fueling requirements on a personal level and discover the most stable and sustainable fuel sources for their individual needs. Additionally, it allows the riders to dial the timing and amount for their pre-race carbohydrate loading, make real-time decisions to maintain their optimal glucose zones during hard training sessions, and maximize recovery by adequately refueling and helping manage fatigue.

The EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team immediately put itself in the spotlight with some tremendous results during the 2021 season with Vincenzo Albanese in the green jersey for two days at Tirreno-Adriatico, the victory of Lorenzo Fortunato on the iconic Monte Zoncolan at the Giro d'Italia and also two days with Albanese wearing the blue jersey at the 3-week Italian race, and Fortunato winning the overall and taking victory on Stage 2 at Adriatica Ionica. The young team also made appearances at Strade Bianche, Milano-Torino, and Giro di Lombardia. Heading into the 2022 season, EOLO-KOMETA will continue to look to its leaders Fortunato and Albanese and has bolstered its roster with several new promising riders including Giovanni Lonardi and Mirco Maestri. The Italian squad kicked off the new year aggressively by Lonardi winning the opening 2022 UCI European Road Race, Classica Valenciana in mid-January.

Supersapiens set of data interpretation tools is paving the way for lasting behavior change and continuous improvement. In addition to Supersapiens groundbreaking wrist wearable, the Supersapiens app streams real-time glucose data to select Garmin devices, ensuring real-time visibility on the bike, and also integrates with AppleHealth and TrainingPeaks to allow users to track and analyze their glucose data with other key metrics.

The Supersapiens system, powered by Abbott's Libre Sense, including the Supersapiens Energy Band, is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and get the system for yourself at www.supersapiens.com.

About EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team

The EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team was born from the roots of the Fundacion Alberto Contador - a foundation in Spain that supports projects that brings children, disabled people, and young people in difficult situations closer to the sport. The team was created through the union of two great champions: Spaniard Alberto Contador, winner of two Tour de France, two Giro d'Italia and three Vuelta a Espana, and Ivan Basso, winner of two Giro d'Italia. The EOLO-KOMETA Cycling Team made its UCI ProTeam debut in 2021 thanks to the dedicated efforts of its two main sponsors: Eolo and Kometa.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a human performance brand that develops innovative data insights that empower positive behavior change and unlock the key to better performance and recovery.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

The Abbott Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

Attachment