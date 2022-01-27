Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.01.2022
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer name: Real People Investment Holdings Limited changes name to Evolution Credit Limited (43/22)

As of January 28, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Real People
Investment Holdings Limited will therefore change issuer to Evolution Credit
Limited. Full names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name: Evolution Credit Limited   
Full name:    Real People Bond SEK 20280331
Short name:    RPIH SEK           
Trading code:   RPIH_SEK           
ISIN:       SE0005392560         
Full name:    Real People Bond NOK 20280331
Short name:    RPIH NOK           
Trading code:   RPIH_NOK           
ISIN:       NO0010689342         

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
