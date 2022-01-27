Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of issuer name: Real People Investment Holdings Limited changes name to Evolution Credit Limited (43/22)

As of January 28, 2022, the following bond loans issued by Real People Investment Holdings Limited will therefore change issuer to Evolution Credit Limited. Full names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: Evolution Credit Limited Full name: Real People Bond SEK 20280331 Short name: RPIH SEK Trading code: RPIH_SEK ISIN: SE0005392560 Full name: Real People Bond NOK 20280331 Short name: RPIH NOK Trading code: RPIH_NOK ISIN: NO0010689342 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB