Robotic Lawn Care Systems: Swedish Company Set on Ending the Era of Fossil Fuel Powered Lawn Care to Receive Pioneering US Patent for an Off-Grid Electric Robotic Lawn Mowing System

FAGERSTA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Robotic Lawn Care Systems

The Swedish company Robotic Lawn Care Systems AB (RLCS), announces today that the company will receive a United States Patent covering its MowFleet system, consisting of a fleet of robotic lawn mowers, invented to replace conventional ride-on mowers in urban parks and public green spaces.

"It's highly possible that the heavy and noisy ride-on mowers soon will become a thing of the past. California's new legislation, banning the sale of lawnmowers powered by fossil fuel engines, is paving the way", says Kalle Andersson, CEO of RLCS. "There is also a shift in attitude. On the ground, customers tell us how staff members operating their robots are greeted and welcomed. Previously, they were seen as a noisy inconvenience."

The RLCS patent application relates to a robotic lawn mower system for cutting grass in multiple green areas, independent of the electric grid. The patent, which will issue in the 1st quarter of 2022, is significant in RLCS's commercialization strategy. The issued patent will establish RLCS's pioneering position in the market, and grant RLCS with exclusive rights against any future competing robotic lawn mower systems.

The system has been tested and refined since 2015:

Kalle Andersson explains "It was the logical step to take. Sweden has more robotic mowers per capita than anywhere else but saw no robotic mowers in public green spaces. With the MowFleet system, professional robotic lawn mowing has become a reality, replacing complicated and expensive electrical power installations with a flexible battery solution. The fact that MowFleet only uses two percent of the energy required for traditional ride-on mowing also helps."

Since the introduction in Sweden, MowFleet has produced more than 250,000 mowing hours in public parks, with no incidents, literally no noise and practically zero emissions. Customers include municipalities, cemeteries, and private entrepreneurs.

In addition, the system has helped with solving the problem with labor shortage, while at the same time lowering costs.

"The feedback is clear; MowFleet means a huge improvement of the working environment for the staff. It's also much easier to recruit a robot technician than a ride-on operator. Improvement is seen on so many levels", concludes Kalle Andersson.

For further information, please contact:

Kalle Andersson, CEO

Mobile: +46-70-221 16 41

Email kalle@roboticlawncare.se

Web: www.mowfleet.com

About Robotic Lawn Care Systems

In 2015, Swedish green tech innovator RLCS developed a fully battery powered autonomous lawn care system, based on the best robots available; a solution now marketed under the MowFleet brand. The patented, electric grid-independent system utilizes a fleet of robots, each mowing multiple lawns every week. This market-disruptive method requires less staff, while at the same time delivering better mowing results, literally noise free and at near zero emissions. And all this at a lower cost. Hundreds of thousands of mowing hours have been logged without incidents, theft or vandalism. In short, MowFleet helps to improve the overall quality of life in and around parks, cemeteries, residential areas, retirement homes, spas and other public green spaces.

Attachments

Swedish company set on ending the era of fossil fuel powered lawn care to receive pioneering US patent for an off-grid electric robotic lawn mowing system.

SOURCE: Robotic Lawn Care Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685858/Swedish-Company-Set-on-Ending-the-Era-of-Fossil-Fuel-Powered-Lawn-Care-to-Receive-Pioneering-US-Patent-for-an-Off-Grid-Electric-Robotic-Lawn-Mowing-System