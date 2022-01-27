Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with ProLogium to integrate solid-state battery technology into a range of passenger vehicles; Panasonic and Toyota have launched an industrial-academic collaborative research program concerned with battery resources and recycling; and LG Energy Solution plans to spend $2.1 billion with General Motors to build another electric vehicle battery plant in the U.S.In light of its ambition to go all electric by 2030, German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its network of tech partners, this time through a collaboration with Taiwanese solid-state battery ...

