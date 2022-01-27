Openly Adds Hosta A.I.'s Automated Property Assessments Technology to Their Modern Insurance Platform to Help Accelerate the Claims Process

New computer vision and machine learning expand Openly's technology tools for claims adjusters and customers to collaborate

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance platform, today announced that it has added Hosta A.I. 's remote property assessment capabilities to their claims processing platform.

Openly is bringing modern technology solutions to customers across the United States through independent agents. Adding Hosta's cutting-edge computer vision and machine learning technology to the Openly insurance platform gives customers a chance to leverage market-leading remote property assessment technology. Customers no longer need to meet their insurance adjuster in person and can instead complete the inspection process at their own convenience using a smartphone.

Openly and Hosta A.I. are similarly committed to using technology to improve the insurance experience for consumers and agents alike. Openly rebuilt the entire technology and operations stack of insurance to create an intuitive, fast, and stress-free quoting process. With the addition of Hosta's technology, Openly can now accelerate processing claims without ever having to send someone onsite for a property assessment. This results in a more accurate and streamlined claims experience.

"Our mission at Openly has always been to help independent insurance agents and consumers across the country compete and thrive in the insurance market with market-leading technology and coverage," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Hosta's new A.I.-powered solution simplifies the inspection process and is a great addition to our modern insurance platform."

"Openly has been bringing together the latest and greatest technology for independent insurance agents for years," said Rachelle Villalon, CEO of Hosta A.I. "We're happy to partner with a company that prioritizes great technology as much as we do, and thrilled that Openly is making our remote property assessment available with their modern insurance platform."

About Openly

Openly is a technology-driven premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners' insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

About Hosta.ai

Established in 2020, Hosta is on a mission to empower people and businesses with fast, accessible, and trusted information about their built surroundings. Hosta helps companies that need fast and accurate data about the built environment accelerate their businesses with remote and automated property assessments.The Hosta A.I. Assessment Platform uses patent pending A.I. spatial and material analysis to automate property assessments from just a few simple photos. To learn more about Hosta please visit www.hosta.ai .

