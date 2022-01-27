The "Market Spotlight: Hidradenitis Suppurativa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, epidemiology, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

All of the approved drugs for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) target tumor necrosis factor-alpha. These therapies are administered via the subcutaneous route, while Humira is also available in an intravenous formulation.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for HS are in Phase II. Therapies in development for HS focus on a wide variety of targets. These therapies are administered via the oral, topical, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the HS space comprise topline Phase II trial results for iscalimab, and topline Phase III trial results for bimekizumab and Cosentyx.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I dermatology-general asset is 20.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 68%. Drugs, on average, take 8.8 years from Phase I to approval in the dermatology-general space, as well as in the overall dermatology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for HS have been in the early and midphases of development, with 86% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 14% in Phase III-IV.

The US has the lead in terms of the number of HS clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

AbbVie has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials for HS, with two trials.

AbbVie is the only sponsor to have initiated a Phase III or Phase IV trial in HS

