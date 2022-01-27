On the company's Q4 earnings call, the world-leading EV manufacturer again prioritized delivering cars over growing low-margin energy storage products, while solar products were barely noted. Both verticals grew though, solar by 68% and storage by 32%.From pv magazine USA Tesla's fourth quarter earnings call for 2022 referenced solar power in passing, and only touched on the subject of energy storage. And though it was reiterated that energy storage has terawatt potential, expectations for 2022 growth have been muted due to continued chip challenges. Additionally, Musk made it clear that energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...