Donnerstag, 27.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 27

BH MACRO LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

John Le Poidevin was appointed to the Board of Super Group (SGHC) Limited ("Super Group") on 29 March 2021.

On 26 January Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp ("SEAH"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that SEAH's shareholders had voted to approve its proposed business combination with Super Group. Following closing on 27 January 2022, the combined company will be known as Super Group (SGHC) Limited and its ordinary shares and public warrants will trade under the symbols "SGHC" and "SGHC WS" respectively from 28 January 2022.

Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2022 PR Newswire
