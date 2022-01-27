BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

BH MACRO LIMITED

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

John Le Poidevin was appointed to the Board of Super Group (SGHC) Limited ("Super Group") on 29 March 2021.

On 26 January Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp ("SEAH"), a special purpose acquisition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that SEAH's shareholders had voted to approve its proposed business combination with Super Group. Following closing on 27 January 2022, the combined company will be known as Super Group (SGHC) Limited and its ordinary shares and public warrants will trade under the symbols "SGHC" and "SGHC WS" respectively from 28 January 2022.



