The French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has published today the provisional result of the cash tender offer initiated by Veolia (Paris:VIE) for the shares of Suez. Based on the information provided by Euronext Paris, Veolia will own 613 682 445 Suez shares representing 95.95 of the share capital and voting rights of Suez based on the total number of shares outstanding as of November 30, 2021.

In accordance with the articles n°237-1 and the followings of AMF's general regulations, as soon as the final results are published, Veolia will proceed with a mandatory squeeze-out procedure on Suez shares that are not already owned by Veolia by February 18, 2022.

The compensation paid to remaining shareholders shall be equal to the price of the tender offer, ie 19.85 per Suez share (coupon attached).

Suez shares shall be delisted from Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels at the close of the date of implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out.

Veolia's offer document, as approved by the AMF on July 20, 2021 under visa no. 21-338, is available on the respective websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Veolia (www.veolia.com), and may also be obtained free of charge on request from Veolia (21, rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France).

In 2020, the Veolia group served 95 million inhabitants with drinking water and 62 million with sanitation, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours and recycled 47 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated sales of 26.010 billion euros in 2020.

