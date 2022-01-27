- (PLX AI) - Telia says in agreement to expand Tower partnership with Brookfield and Alecta, with intention to propose return of net transaction proceeds to shareholders.
- • Telia says Brookfield to acquire 49 percent of Telia Company's tower business in Sweden
- • Telia says transaction price corresponds to an enterprise value for 100 percent of SEK 11,224 million
- • Telia cash proceeds for the 49 percent stake is expected to be SEK 5,500 million
- • Closing expected in Q3 2022, after which the Board intends to propose that the net proceeds from the transaction are transferred to shareholders by means of share buy-backs or an extraordinary dividend
TELIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de