Archstone Entertainment, Altar, Inc., TokenSocietyt.io: Archstone Entertainment, Altar, Inc. and TokenSociety.io Partner to Create a new TV Series Starring Augmented Reality Avatars

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archstone Entertainment and Altar, Inc. along with TokenSociety.io, a multi-faceted platform for launching NFT and metaverse projects, have partnered together to create a new TV Series starring Augmented Reality avatars.

Archstone Entertainment, a Hollywood, CA based entertainment production and distribution company announced today that they have signed a partnership with Altar, Inc., a California based 3D/XR Studio to co-create the television series, "Gay Aliens in Metaverse", starring the Augmented Reality avatars created for the Gay Aliens Society NFT Project.

Michael Slifkin, Partner of Archstone Entertainment stated, "We are excited to be working with Altar, Inc and TokenSociety.io and incorporating some of the latest and most amazing technological innovations to merge the digital and physical worlds to create this fun program."

The TV series, a situation comedy, will be distributed through traditional network and streaming channels as well as in a version that will be created for the metaverse which will give users the opportunity to not just watch the show, but feel that they are taking part in the show.

Illia Pashkov CEO of Altar, Inc. states, "We are very excited to partner with Archstone Entertainment and TokenSociety.io and co-create the television series, "Gay Aliens in Metaverse" using the most innovative technologies and digital experiences we created over the past few years. Our collaboration will build bridges between the entertainment, digital and physical worlds."

Announced a couple weeks ago, Archstone Entertainment and TokenSociety.io entered into a partnership to develop, produce and distribute the 'Gay Aliens in Metaverse' TV series This is the second show to be financed on the TokenSociety.io platform. The first project TokenSociety.io has in development is co-producing "Men of the House," the first TV show financed exclusively through the sale of NFT's which they term "Snippetz NFTs."

ABOUT Archstone Entertainment:

With more than 40 years of collective service experience, the Archstone team are proven experts in virtually every aspect and in all phases of production; from development, through pre-production, production, post-production, world-wide sales, and full delivery of the picture. Archstone has long term strategic partnerships, relationships and alliances with some of the industry's top services providers and vendors, allowing for streamlined access to any production need.Archstone was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California

ABOUT Altar, Inc:

ALTAR is a cross-metaverse ecosystem & HUB with an NFT+XR Marketplace to enhance the creation, enjoyment, security, and exchange of your digital and physical assets. ALTAR developers mint NFTs for interactive XR experiences, providing cross-chain capabilities for living in Web 3.0.