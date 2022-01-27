- (PLX AI) - Juniper Networks Q4 operating margin 11.8%.
- • Q4 revenue USD 1,299.9 million vs. estimate USD 1,269 million
- • Q4 adjusted operating margin 18.3%
- • Q4 net income USD 132.9 million
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 184.7 million vs. estimate USD 174 million
- • Outlook Q1 revenue USD 1,150 million
- • We experienced better than expected demand during the December quarter, with strong double-digit order growth across all verticals, all customer solutions and all geographies, CEO said
- • Sees growth accelerating in 2022
